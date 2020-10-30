Glory!
Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord
He is trampling out the vintage
Where the grapes of wrath are stored
He hath loosed the fateful lightning of
His terrible swift sword
His truth is marching on
(oh marching on, oh marching on)
Glory, glory Hallelujah! Glory, glory Hallelujah! Glory, glory Hallelujah!
His truth is marching on
I …
