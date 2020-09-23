In Mao’s Cultural Revolution, the radicals sought to eliminate the “four olds”:
1. Old customs
2. Old culture
3. Old habits
4. Old ideas
You can see what is happening. Their plan to not just ‘rebuild’ this nation—but transform it. Now.
We never thought it could happen here, and yet here we are. Less than six weeks from November 3.
At both the state and nati…
