You see what’s happening now.
Our President couldn’t be ‘president’ as the Storm hits.
Because he’s not the problem. He’s “out of the picture”.
But who’s responsible for chaos and suffering?
Take your pick.
Politicians…
Celebrities…
Bankers…
Tech companies…
And they all have one thing in common—they hate you.
They wish you peasants would just shut up, go away…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.