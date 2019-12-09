A time for swag
001 | God Wins
People have asked me to sell my art online since I started drawing on twitter nearly 16 months ago. Never felt right because passion propels my work for this movement.
But what if I could turn the art into wearable, mailable, hangable symbols to spread our shared values. And what if funds generated were used to help get POTUS reelected? Consider the foll…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.