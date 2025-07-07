Advance readers needed - 48 hours only
First paperback in The Young Jesus Chronicles launches Wednesday
The Boy Who Noticed, book 1, hits Amazon Wednesday.
And I need 30 advance readers.
THE DEAL
Get the complete PDF book NOW (revised edition)
Leave an honest Amazon review this week
Get early access to all future books before they hit print
Even if you have the anthology version, this is the refined standalone edition.
Book 1 of 15.
And together we're building …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.