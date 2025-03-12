1947.

A nation conjured from tragedy.

A security state born in shadow.

Heck, even a crash in the desert

The year America changed the world— And buried the evidence.

The CIA emerges from OSS ashes. Israel rises from Holocaust ruins.

Both serving the same master.

What if the Star of David Flies over American soil?

Not ally. Not partner. Property.

Last month @realDonaldTrump revealed the game—

@netanyahu frozen beside him— When he declared:

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza strip.”

Not a suggestion. Not a negotiation. An owner’s declaration.

Netanyahu’s face says everything—

The mask cracked. A servant confronted by the master.

You see, Israel isn’t truly a sovereign state.

Never was.

It’s America’s most sophisticated military installation—

With its own flag.

With citizens who believe they’re free.

With a story written in blood.

The evidence is hidden in plain sight.

We just refuse to see.

The Balfour Declaration.

British Empire plants the seed. Not compassion for Jews—

A colonial foothold disguised as liberation.

Then America steps in.

The rising empire claiming its prize.

Roosevelt signs Executive Order 9095

— Seizing assets from Prescott Bush.

American bankers funding Hitler.

The architects of destruction

Were designing Israel’s foundation.

Perfect symmetry.

The Holocaust wasn’t just a tragedy.

It was the ultimate op. The ultimate justification—

For seizing land no one would surrender willingly.

This isn’t conspiracy. It’s empire building.

The oldest playbook on earth.

Bretton Woods Conference, 1944.

Dollar becomes world currency. Israel’s financial chains forged in shadow.

A military base disguised as a nation.

A people transformed into shields. A religion weaponized for land.

Israel has the most nukes in the Middle East. Positioned at Africa's doorstep.

Read that again.

Middle East. Africa's doorstep.

Geography doesn’t lie.

A forward operating base needs weapons.

An outpost needs a story.

A project needs protection.

AIPAC isn’t a lobby. It’s intelligence operations—

In tailored Washington suits.

2004, Pentagon.

AIPAC officials caught stealing Pentagon documents.

Mueller's FBI investigates. Case mysteriously buried.

Political pressure crushing truth.

Every time.

1999, Kuwait.

Our dear friend @idontexisttore was at a Military facility.

Man with Star of David tattoo laughs:

“I’m with ISIS.”

Not Islamic State. Israeli Secret Intelligence Service.

"Shouldn't you cover that up?" she asked.

“People are so dumb," he said.

"It could be right in their face and they won’t see it.”

He was right. We still don’t.

Mossad. CIA. Etc. Different badges. Same paymaster.

Classified intelligence marriage. Israel’s security apparatus serves American empire. Not Israeli citizens.

The pattern repeats:

Operation Cyclone weaponized Islam against Soviets.

Same playbook weaponized Judaism against Arabs.

(And don't forget the crusades in Christ's name).

Religion: forever the perfect shield for empire.

Remember.

75% of Congress. Half the judges. A quarter of military brass.

How many with dual citizenship?

No soldier can serve with split loyalty. Yet our lawmakers can?

Because Israel isn’t foreign.

It’s us. Our territory. Our project. Our weapon.

The current Gaza war isn’t about Hamas—

It’s the final phase of a century-long operation.

Securing total dominance over Middle East.

Establishing gateway to Africa’s resources.

Israel expanding, not defending.

Completing the mission it was designed for.

The Israeli people—

Victims of history’s greatest deception.

Their ancestors sacrificed to create the justification.

Their children raised in constant engineered fear.

Their 'sacred' borders never truly theirs.

Sirens scream. Iron Dome flashes. Perpetual emergency—

The perfect control mechanism.

This isn’t about hating Jews.

It’s about empire. It’s about resources. It’s about strategic positioning.

Palestinians and Israelis—

Both pawns in America’s longest game.

When Trump said “taking Gaza”—

The truth slipped out.

Owners don't ask permission. They take what's theirs.

We’re trained to pick sides. Wave flags. Shout slogans. Kill for causes.

While in back rooms

The same hands shake.

The same deals flow.

The same empire grows.

What happens next?

Israel was never meant to last forever—

As a “separate” entity.

Nations outlive usefulness.

They’re absorbed or discarded.

The American flag may soon fly openly—

Over what was always American soil.

For Americans.

Our empire hid in plain sight.

Our tax dollars built it.

Our military defends it.

Our politicians serve it.

For Israelis.

Your nation isn’t what you thought.

Your enemies aren’t who you were told.

Your struggle wasn’t yours to choose.

Want proof?

One simple action:

Demand answers about dual citizenship.

Why can Congress members serve two masters

When our military cannot?

Watch them squirm.

Watch them deflect.

Watch the truth finally emerge.

Ask them.

The machinery was set in motion a century ago.

The gears still turn.

The destination was decided before any of us were born.

But we can change how it arrives.

Truth first.

Compassion second.

Justice third.

Not for sides. For humanity.

