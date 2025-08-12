EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

MA11
5h

EKO said: But most importantly: ignore the noise.

Cicada - a hard to see insect because it lives mostly in the soil. North American species lives underground for up to 17 years. We know their presence when they come above ground and expose themselves to the air, and begin making loud annoying screeching that is hard to ignore, which they make with two tymbals and the help of a resonance chamber to amplify the sound. I'm listening to them in my back yard as I type this...

CICADA PROTOCOL

After a million years of human evolution, the Creator can still so easily defeat the worst Global Crime Syndicate ever brought together. And all He needs to do is redeploy a few simple biological concepts from the insect world to form a weapon so stealth, so unstoppable, so utterly impossibe to comprehend by those who rebel and sell their souls for a bowl of pottage, that they are utterly incapable of stopping the screeching torment. Best they can do is ignore it, ignore the obvious, ignore their approaching demise.

Ever see how a cat paralyses a bird by emitting a special frequency through it's throat and whiskers? The bird will just freeze and watch the cat come at it until it's too late. It's utterly amazing! The bird stares death in the face and can't do a thing about it once the signal is emitted.

CICADA PROTOCOL...all about the frequencies and the quiet spaces in between...FEDERALIZED WASHINGTON DC, REVOKES AUTONOMOUS STATUS SHARED WITH LONDON, VATICAN...the militarized quiet space in between used for making centuries of planned mercenary wars will soon be no more, the cicada has spoken.

And so I raise my voice in thanks to the Creator for the wonderfully annoying cicadas He has created. Well done! However, I wouldn't mind if you got rid of the mosquitos.

2 replies
Trish
7h

Let’s Roll!!!

