WASHINGTON — FEBRUARY 17, 2025

The Department of Education building stands quiet this President's Day.

But inside its arteries, something extraordinary is happening.

In just 48 hours, over $370 million in taxpayer dollars earmarked for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs vanished into thin air.

Seventy DEI training grants were terminated by @DOGE led by @elonmusk.

Among them: a $9.7 million grant to UC Berkeley aimed at developing "a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise-driven skills."

And that was only the beginning.

Last week, 89 contracts worth $881 million were terminated in rapid succession. Another $900 million earmarked for student tracking systems disappeared into digital silence.

Inside the concrete walls, bureaucrats scramble to block access, hide files, protect their machinery. They know what’s coming next: exposure.

Adding to the pressure, Linda McMahon’s testimony last Thursday, timed alongside the fallout from the landmark Valentine's Day “Dear Colleague” letter sent last week.

That letter warned all 50 state education departments to remove DEI policies within 14 days—or risk losing federal funding.

Clock is ticking.

“The law is clear,” the letter stated. “Treating students differently on the basis of race to achieve nebulous goals such as diversity, racial balancing, social justice, or equity is illegal under controlling Supreme Court precedent.”

What are they so desperate to hide?

The numbers tell the story:

Each terminated contract reveals another thread in their web of control. The $881 million wasn’t just vendor agreements—it funded systems designed to track, measure, and condition young minds.

That $900 million for "student tracking" wasn’t measuring academic progress—it was mapping neural pathways across generations.

And the $370 million in DEI grants? Now labeled as “wasteful and ideologically driven spending.”

Late Thursday, folks like @realchrisrufo posted cryptic warnings about “insane videos, slides, and documents” exposing the department’s inner workings. And hours later, @DOGE confirmed:

Ten contracts with Regional Educational Laboratories—$336 million gone. Another $33 million stripped from Equity Assistance Centers accused of promoting critical race theory and gender identity training.

For decades, this brutalist structure on Maryland Avenue has housed more than offices. Its been monitoring every student, every score, every federal dollar spent to shape young minds. Now those systems are unraveling.

First, the contracts die.

Then, the tracking and indoctrination stops.

Finally, the foundations themselves will crumble.

And the bureaucrats? They’re still missing the bigger picture.

This isn’t about saving money. It’s not even about politics. What’s unfolding reveals something far more profound:

When natural learning emerges, artificial control becomes impossible.

The spell that bound young American minds for generations is about to break. And once broken, such spells can never be remade.

You can imagine how the cracks will spread:

Homeschool networks sprouting like wildfire. Community learning pods forming organically. Master craftsmen taking apprentices. Parents remembering their power. Children rediscovering divine wonder.

Their worst nightmare becomes reality:

People learning without asking permission.

Teenagers mastering quantum physics + computer science through YouTube.

Dropouts building million-dollar businesses.

Grandmas teaching fine art to neighborhood kids.

A mechanic’s garage becoming a hands-on laboratory.

It won't be chaos—it’ll be creation. Not anarchy—but natural order. Not the death of learning—but its true rebirth.

Here’s what they never wanted you to see:

True learning has its own architecture. Not built of concrete and steel and scantrons—but written in the cosmic order itself.

Consider how knowledge naturally flows:

A father teaching his daughter to weld—neural pathways forming in real-time. A chess master challenging a prodigy—pattern recognition deepening with each move. A farmer showing his son how seeds become food—biology learned through life itself. A furniture designer opening her studio to neighborhood kids—creativity igniting creativity.

This is education’s true blueprint:

Wonder drives discovery.

Experience builds expertise.

Understanding creates wisdom.

Knowledge flows between generations.

No walls needed. No artificial divisions. No separation of “school” from life. Just the natural rhythm of human evolution.

Look around—and you'll find that it's already happening on the edges.

The system calls this “uncontrolled learning.”

They’re right. It can’t be controlled. Because it’s alive.

Feel the shift now:

A child’s eyes lighting up with real curiosity.

A teenager discovering their true purpose.

A community remembering its strength.

As the old structures falter, something stronger rises in their place—not built by bureaucrats, but grown through living networks of minds awakening to their destiny.

America remembers why it exists.

