Another quick update: I turned on subscriber chat.
It's where I'll be sharing the book pages as I work on them.
Already posted the first cover art this morning if you want to see it.
Two ways to join:
On your computer: Go to substack.com/chat
On your phone: Get the Substack app and tap the chat icon (two bubbles)*
That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, check out the first cover, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.
<3EKO
*New chat threads won’t be sent sent via email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation.
This will be interesting. Thank you!
Great news!