EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Douglas's avatar
Steven Douglas
16h

Four years ago in Saigon I got the hospital test results back. Malignant carcinoma, stage 3 or 4, Sigmoid colon. It was just information. I didn't taste it. My immediate response: "It may be my time to move on." It wasn't. Everyone's twinkle in time we call 'this life' will end. As Red said in The Shawshank Redemption, "Get busy living or get busy dying." And, as my hopefully King once said, "Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God." So that's what I do. Jesus' Gospel of the Kingdom, the law and the prophets. Nothing more or less. No fear of death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
15h

Revelation 3:20 (CSB)

“See! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.

John 14:6 (CSB)

Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture