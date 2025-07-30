The lake pulled night over itself like a dark blanket.

Wind slipped down the hills, tasting the water, then bit hard.

Jesus curled on a cushion in the stern.

His breathing kept the slow rhythm of someone who had given the whole day away.

Peter gripped an oar.

Andrew’s knuckles went white.

The boat lifted, dropped, lifted again. Wood groaning.

Spray stung their eyes. Buckets clattered, half-full already.

“Master!”

Peter shouted through the roar.

No answer.

Only the hush of someone still sleeping.

Another wave smacked the bow.

Fear splintered into their chests.

James staggered back, shook Him by the shoulder:

“Teacher, we’re sinking.”

Jesus opened His eyes.

Quiet lamps in the storm.

He stood, water running off the hem of His tunic.

The boat shivered.

He did not.

He looked at the sky, then at the men.

His voice low, almost conversational:

“Peace.”

Wind folded inward, like a fist unclenching.

“Be still.”

The lake obeyed.

Waves knelt into glass.

The sail hung loose, listening.

Silence suddenly loud.

He turned to His friends.

“Why were you afraid?”

“Where is your faith?”

Their lungs still raced. Their hearts began to slow.

They stared at the calm that wasn’t there a breath ago.

Night smelled of wet cedar and new wonder.

A question drifted over the water, softer than any breeze:

Who is this, that even the wind and the waves know His name?

PATTERNS FOR AUGUST

Clouds gather on horizons.

“Breaking News” hums with static.

Uncertainty whispers like wind through cracks.

You feel it stirring.

But notice:

The storm was never the enemy.

Forgetting Who’s in the boat was.

When waves rise:

1. Notice the fear

(“This will swallow me.” “I’m adrift.”)

2. Find His gaze

(He’s not absent. He’s present in the hush.)

3. Speak the stillness

(Not shouting—whispering: “Peace. Be still.”)

The miracle blooms

when you stop wrestling waves

and notice the Calm that walks them.

Who is this—that chaos knows His name?

The same One whose breath steadies yours.

Notice firm. Speak soft.

(Hold the wonder.)

PS: The boy who learned to hear storms before they broke?

Young Jesus returns Friday. Another chapter where storms speak, and a boy learns to listen.

Thank you for reading and sharing. If you would like to support my work, you can always buy me a coffee.