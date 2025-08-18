EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carlos's avatar
Carlos
1d

And to think we started the American Revolution over a .20 cent sales tax?

Our Founding Fathers were way better than us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
2d

What do we need a federal government for, anyway?

If we could agree 🤪 that we only need a government to protect us and not take care of us, then we’d understand that government is best that governs least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture