DOGE Posted Receipts for $205B in Cuts. Now They're Being Hunted.
Washington's response reveals who ran the swamp.
The Receipts Don't Lie
Power protects itself through scandal, not strength.
DOGE.gov: Real numbers. Real contracts. Real savings.
Updated weekly.
Every dollar traceable.
Latest update:
$205 billion recovered
$1,273 back per taxpayer
28,966 contracts terminated
"~30% of total savings" → Hundreds of billions still hidden
But the story became:
Elon Musk wore a red hat. Once.
Not the Air Force's $4B "solution" that solved nothing.
Not Walgreens' 2025 COVID contracts.
The Machine Awakens
Attack vs. Ignore:
Attack: MAGA hat in Oval Office Ignore: $4B military systems delivering nothing
Attack: DOGE signing ceremony Ignore: $1.75B duplicate vaccines (GAVI)
Attack: Phantom Hatch Act violations Ignore: 384 leases for empty buildings
Elizabeth Warren: Books about the hat. Zero on terminated waste.
FWAD TikTok campaign wars: Never explaining empty buildings.
Pattern: Can't defend waste?
Destroy the finders.
The Buried Billions
DOGE.gov exposes what your money bought:
$4 BILLION → Air Force "ACES" (solved nothing)
$8.4 BILLION → COVID tests in 2025 (CVS/Walgreens)
$1.4 BILLION → Cement "decarbonization" (corps posting record profits)
$1.75 BILLION → GAVI vaccines (already funded elsewhere)
$2.9 BILLION → Empty refugee facilities (Family Endeavors)
Billions for nothing. Buried in acronyms.
The Headless Watchdog
OSC enforces Hatch Act, now weaponized against DOGE.
Reality:
No permanent leader since February
Acting head runs TWO agencies
No investigation. No findings. No comment.
Yet critics scream: "Why no OSC probe?"
Silence paralyzes more than investigations. You can't refute nothing.
Meanwhile:
Kellyanne Conway: Violated Hatch Act on TV. OSC demanded firing. Nothing.
DOGE: Saved $205B. No investigation. Hunt on.
The law only bites when you threaten waste.
The Open War
Federal Workers Against DOGE operates openly:
Zoom strategy rooms
"No Kings" rallies + protests
Professional resistance training
Not protecting good government. Protecting their budgets.
DOGE's Leaderboard:
Top cutters (HHS/GSA/SSA): Silent. Know what they hid.
Bottom feeders: Scream "ethics!" while cutting nothing.
Every terminated contract = a kingdom toppled.
The Unasked Questions
Why three Air Force "solutions" ($4B each)?
Why COVID contracts beyond 2030?
Why 86,809 sq ft empty Denver space ($9.4M/year)?
Why $500M grants to companies posting record profits?
DOGE asked. Posted receipts. Cut contracts.
Response? Hunt the reformers.
The Terrifying Truth
8 months. $205B found. No decades of studies. Months.
If 30% = $205B → Full waste approaches $700B.
That's $4,300 per taxpayer. That's existential threat to the ecosystem. That's why a red hat matters more than your money.
The System Exposed
The hunt reveals Washington's priorities:
Not efficiency. Self-preservation. Not service. Status quo. Not your money. Their funding.
DOGE uncovered the architecture:
Waste isn't accidental. It's institutionalized.
Inefficiency isn't a bug. It's the business model.
Your taxes aren't wasted. They're redistributed upward.
The Choice
Visit DOGE.gov. Every contract. Every recipient. Every dollar.
The Machine attacks reformers, not waste.
They fear transparency, not ethics violations.
When Americans see the receipts, the system collapses.
The Bottom Line
DOGE saved $205B. Washington declared war over a hat.
The fury reveals everything: They're not fighting violations. They're fighting revelations.
Receipts don't lie. Washington does. Now you see both.
<3EKO
Based on reporting by Tore Says (@idontexistTore) | Public records: DOGE.gov
