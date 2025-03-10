Decades.

Our Commander-in-Chief stalked the Machine that long. Not politics—a hunt. Predator versus predator.

The Machine shredding trust, Lives, America's soul.

Big moves coming this week—

A hunter's promise.

Pam's only had a month—

Snakes slithering close, Fangs on all sides out for her blood.

A portrait of RFK Sr. stares from her wall.

Not a trophy. A warning.

The Machine doesn't just kill—

It erases.

Elites sip whiskey in the woods. Lawmakers trade souls for favors. Military brass bury treason deep.

Drop it all now, You don't get chaos. You get nothing—

No functioning government. No constitutional order. No America left.

Government swings on a frayed highwire—

One snap, A volcano roars below.

Constitutional contingencies must hold—

Or the whole thing dissolves, Global factional anarchy tearing us apart.

Patriots see it plain.

Epstein files aren't just a quick name-dump. Many rage for a hit list. Blind to reality.

The real fight is evidence—

Flight logs from private jets, Bank wires through shell companies, Testimonies enemies would kill to burn.

75% of Congress drown in Epstein's blackmail—

Court papers prove it.

Half the judges climbed under dirty hands.

A quarter of military's leadership hide traitor stains.

That's the Machine's pulse—

Treason pumping thick.

@elonmusk and @DOGE hold proof—

Dropping deets daily in the drip-drip info war @realDonaldTrump drives.

A fuse lit, Burning slow, Cutting their woven web bit by bit.

Dump it all at once?

Congress empty. Laws collapse. Borders rip wide. Pentagon stalls. Agencies rot.

Media dries up. Trust dies fast. No country immune—

Nothing works.

Because the consequences are global—

Wars sparked by shadows and secrets.

The world fractures—

Markets crash, Supply chains shatter, Anarchy reigns.

This is a highwire over a volcano—

One slip, Nothing survives.

Everybody wants @AGPamBondi to JUST DO SOMETHING.

The Machine—more desperate than ever—sharpens its blades. While guilty elites and bureaucrats sweat and scheme. And well-meaning patriots howl for her resignation.

Some scream she's gatekeeping, Shielding the machine—

Many say burn it all down.

Influencers pour gas—

Mr. @IfindRetards told her that she has until today.

She's been AG for four weeks—

Real justice needs evidence, Airtight cases, Grand juries.

That takes time.

Rush it, Risk fumbling everything.

So the drip is s-l-o-w.

A senator doesn't run again.

A judge hangs it up.

A general retires.

Every move removes the Machine's players from the board.

This is defusing a few million bombs—

One wrong wire, Game over.

No TV drama saves this. No big speech fixes it. It's a drip-drip grind.

Congress thins, Temporary fixes lock in. Courts stumble, Emergency plans grip tight.

Agencies fight, Power shifts rip them open.

DNI runs silent backup—

Recovering what the machine tried to burn.

Gitmo swells to meet demands—

But still not enough Marshalls to round everyone up at once.

Our AG's team fights surrounded. Stacking evidence brick by brick. Cases gotta be steel—

No cracks.

Epstein's blackmail web shakes across oceans.

Foreign operatives sweat.

Secret accounts ping.

Whispers echo far off.

Every thread tracked.

The Machine feeds on chaos. Justice strikes with truth—

Sharp, Slow, Deadly.

The drip preps the public consciousness—

Revelations dropping now, They'll keep dropping,

Replacing the rot one rotten piece at a time.

Drip drip resign Drip drip retire Drip drip replace

One name falls hard. One cut bites deep. One truth locks in.

The republic fights to breathe.

It's all on the line.

It's all for the win.

<3 EKO

Special shout out to @SpookdBlog, @ffe_3301, @amuse, @idontexistTore, and others for keeping people informed on what's actually happening.

