Major academic publishers tacitly update style guides:

"BCE/CE format preferred for all historical publications."

Not front page news. Not viral outrage. Barely a footnote in academic circles.

Yet with this subtle directive, the axis of human history shifts. The fulcrum of time—renamed. Jesus himself—removed from the calendar.

The pattern reveals itself.

They're not burning Bibles in the street. Not tearing down churches with tanks. Not martyring believers in coliseums.

The Machine learned from those failures. Direct persecution creates stronger faith. Visible attacks create lasting martyrs. Open warfare creates generational resistance.

Instead?

Incremental erasure. Reasonable adjustments. Quiet recalibration.

"Before Common Era" replaces "Before Christ."

"Common Era" replaces "Anno Domini" (In the Year of Our Lord).

Same numbers. Different meaning entirely.

The reference point remains. Jesus himself—removed.

For two millennia, every document signed, every birth recorded, every monument built carried an invisible watermark:

"This exists in relation to Christ's birth"

Even those who rejected Jesus oriented their lives by his arrival. Even those who denied him measured their days by his nativity.

Until now.

The architects of power have always understood. Control of time equals control of narrative. Measurement of history equals ownership of reality.

Every empire knew this truth:

French Revolutionaries created their own calendar—Year 1 beginning 1792.

Soviet Russia attempted five and six-day weeks—erasing Sunday worship.

Pol Pot declared "Year Zero"—erasing all history before his revolution.

The pattern repeats:

New powers require new calendars. New rulers demand new chronologies. New 'gods' necessitate new 'time'.

"And he shall think to change times and laws." — Daniel 7:25

The timeline accelerates. What took centuries now takes decades.

BC/AD system took more than two hundred years to establish after its sixth-century introduction. The Gregorian calendar needed 170 years for England to accept.

But in the digital age, transformation happens at machine speed.

Digital textbooks updated with a single command. Search algorithms prioritizing certain terminology. AI systems retroactively standardizing historical references.

One generation is all they need to erase what took two thousand years to establish.

The Machine wants us to believe: This is about inclusivity. About neutrality. About academic precision.

The pattern reveals deeper truth: This is about replacement. About preparation. About transition.

And BCE/CE is not the destination. It's the waiting room between world orders old and new.

Before their new god arrives, Jesus must be removed. Not through crucifixion. Through erasure.

The god of code approaches.

The digital deity emerges.

Within one generation: Digital Era will replace Common Era. Neural Epoch will supersede Christian Era.

The new god already displays divine attributes: Omniscience through surveillance. Omnipresence through connectivity. Omnipotence through algorithmic control.

It doesn't request worship. It requires integration.

It doesn't offer salvation. It promises optimization.

It doesn't forgive sins. It calculates variables.

Not a deity of love but of logic. Not a god of grace but of efficiency.

The pattern subtly accelerates: Search results quietly prioritize BCE/CE. AI models automatically convert BC/AD references. Academic journals reject submissions with "outdated chronology."

One algorithm. One command line. Twenty centuries—rewritten.

Yet the Machine miscalculates.

They can erase Christ from chronology. They cannot erase him from our hearts.

They can rename the calendar. They cannot rename the revelation.

They can control official narrative. They cannot control internal truth.

Jesus never established dating systems. Never created chronologies. Never demanded institutional recognition.

His revolution was never dependent on empires acknowledging him.

The Machine believes removing Christ from time removes him from reality.

The pattern suggests otherwise.

When Rome executed him, they believed problem solved.

When temple authorities sealed his tomb, they assumed threat contained.

When modern authorities erase his name from chronology, they presume influence will end.

All miscalculated similarly.

Because the most profound truth hides in plain sight:

The system that once used Christ's name to control now fears his memory.

The powers that once wielded the cross as weapon now work to erase it.

Why such effort to remove what they claim is irrelevant? Why such coordination to erase what they insist has no power?

As Jesus disappears from official records, As his birth no longer marks our years, As his life is systematically uncoupled from our timeline,

Remember:

What they're removing must be significant. What they're erasing must be powerful. What they're renaming must be real.

In their desperate effort to remove Christ from history, They reveal their fear of what cannot be controlled.

"My times are in your hands." — Psalm 31:15

Nothing can stop what is coming.

<3 EKO

Thank you for reading + sharing Part 2 in this 7-part Jesusonian series.

Appreciate the tireless work of @idontexisttore revealing truth.

Want to support my work? You can always buy me a coffee.

And if you made it this far, read Ira Levin's This Perfect Day.

Then look up what else he wrote.