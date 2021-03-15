Each morning in the shower I turn the water cold and say a short prayer.
While verses change it always ends the same—I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.
It helps me feel more connected to Him and less alone.
Last week I wrote about mentors and bosses turning on me. That now includes family as I deny the vaccine.
Biblical times, indeed…
