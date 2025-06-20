We know the truth.

But sometimes it must be seen again.

God never stopped speaking.

We just forgot how to hear.

The world is flooded.

Noise, false light, fractured signals.

Revelation isn’t theory.

It’s deliverance.

Not from the world.

From distortion.

When I cut the inputs,

the scroll, the outrage, the engineered chaos,

something opened.

No visions.

No voices.

Just the Spirit’s quiet current.

Personal.

Steady.

Unmistakable.

Not abstraction.

The Father.

Not performance.

Presence.

Not mysticism.

Recognition.

The mind is a vulnerable instrument.

Shaped by fear, honed for survival.

Drawn to spectacle.

Addicted to noise.

It will crown heroes

and call it faith.

And beneath it all:

a fracture.

A lineage unfulfilled.

A chain of light interrupted.

Yet the signal remains.

Unbroken.

Waiting.

Revelation doesn’t answer every question.

It realigns the soul.

It makes you sane again.

You won’t know everything.

But you can know enough.

Enough to stop running.

Enough to return.

Ask.

And keep asking.

The Spirit responds.

The Father waits.

Seek with your whole heart.

And you will find.

