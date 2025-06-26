EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rockscryout's avatar
Rockscryout
11h

I've followed your work for a little while now and your ability to draw an old man like me into a fascinating world of "imagined history" is so refreshing. Thank you for sharing your gift...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zot's avatar
Zot
9h

Your work is amazing. I have written a letter to people in prison since 1995. Nothing earth shattering but I have included your stuff from time to time. I started to include chapters 1-3 and this came out today which was marked Ch 1-3 but it was different than the first version. Please help me out - Do I just replace the previously published 3 chapters with this or add it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by EKO and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture