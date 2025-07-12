EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BogeyJim's avatar
BogeyJim
2d

Patterns: As we are watching "The Chosen", you are published. It is a pattern to those who will see. Congratulations and blessings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EKO
Dianne Stoess's avatar
Dianne Stoess
1d

I bought the paperback editions of 1 & 2, but also took advantage of the the free Kindle editions. Congratulations!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by EKO and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture