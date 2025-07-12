The Child Who Saw Thru Everything

You might be wondering why I've pivoted to writing about Jesus.

I've spent the past six months documenting the undoing of control systems. The ultimate one? Religion itself. Humanity's oldest operating system for managing consciousness.

After more than a dozen posts exploring this through analysis, I'm trying something different: reimagining Jesus's youth.

Tomorrow's leaders need to understand his actual life and teachings, not just the institutionalized religion constructed around him.

So I started writing the boy before he became their symbol.

You've watched me build this for weeks.

Now something unexpected happened.

The Boy Who Noticed hit #1 in multiple categories. 30+ five-star reviews. Readers comparing it to Gibran and Lewis.

Amazon's algorithm didn't see it coming. Neither did I.

Here's what readers are discovering:

This isn't simply religious fiction.

It's pattern recognition applied to the most controlled story in history. A 6-year-old Jesus who notices how power works. Who sees through systems before they can shape him.

One reader: "It's teaching my kids to see, not follow."

Another: "This is the Jesus story institutions don't want told."

A third: "I'm a lifelong agnostic. This made me cry."

The response was so intense, I finished Book 2 early.

Uploaded at 3am last night.

The Pattern Beneath goes deeper.

What happens when the boy who sees patterns watches his first friend die? When nine broken children must choose between grief and building something new?

This is where it gets dangerous. Not the miracles. Not the prophecies.

The moment a child realizes that noticing everything means noticing how things break.

And choosing to keep seeing anyway.

Here's the opportunity:

I need two things:

You know my work exposing systems.

This project does something different.

It's designed to teach young minds (and those young at heart!) HOW to think, not WHAT to think. Full stop.

18 books planned. Dropping several this summer while kids are reading, then two per month through Christmas.

Each one teaching young adults to see patterns, not follow programs.

As this nation reforms and world transforms...

Let's raise a generation that notices.

<3 EKO

P.S. - If you've read the excerpts, you're ready. If you haven't, Book 1 takes 90 minutes. Book 2? It’s even better, and it will break you open in the best way.

Every review in these early days changes everything.