Dear friends,

This past week I’ve been carving quietly.

Revising. Refining. Listening.

And now, the first arc of Young Jesus is complete.

Six short volumes.

One long breath.

A boy waking up to who he is.

And the world, not yet ready.

I’ve bundled everything into one 987-page digital tome.

It’s simple, beautiful, and ready to be read on your phone, tablet, or printed in full if that’s your thing.

📖 It’s called The Awakening Years

If you purchased the earlier edition:

You already own this.

Check your email, Gumroad library, or receipt. It’s waiting for you—now fully upgraded and twice as rich.

If you didn’t:

You can start here, if your heart says so:

Download Books 1-6

Not here to push or pitch. Just to say thank you.

Soon returning to regularly scheduled programming. There’s lots to cover.

But to the few hundred of you who’ve already supported this work—your belief is helping me finish what I started.

I am on track to complete all 15 volumes before Christmas.

And if these stories find a soft landing in you…

– Whisper a prayer

– Pass them along

– Or just let them sit beside you awhile

These stories were never meant to be a gate.

They’re a door.

I love you. Thanks for taking a step with me toward the light.

<3 EKO

