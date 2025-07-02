Dear friends,
This past week I’ve been carving quietly.
Revising. Refining. Listening.
And now, the first arc of Young Jesus is complete.
Six short volumes.
One long breath.
A boy waking up to who he is.
And the world, not yet ready.
I’ve bundled everything into one 987-page digital tome.
It’s simple, beautiful, and ready to be read on your phone, tablet, or printed in full if that’s your thing.
📖 It’s called The Awakening Years
If you purchased the earlier edition:
You already own this.
Check your email, Gumroad library, or receipt. It’s waiting for you—now fully upgraded and twice as rich.
If you didn’t:
You can start here, if your heart says so:
Not here to push or pitch. Just to say thank you.
Soon returning to regularly scheduled programming. There’s lots to cover.
But to the few hundred of you who’ve already supported this work—your belief is helping me finish what I started.
I am on track to complete all 15 volumes before Christmas.
And if these stories find a soft landing in you…
– Whisper a prayer
– Pass them along
– Or just let them sit beside you awhile
These stories were never meant to be a gate.
They’re a door.
I love you. Thanks for taking a step with me toward the light.
<3 EKO
Your work is beautiful, insightful and touches my heart, thank you😘
I’m a bit embarrassed to confess that I misunderstood what was included with the subscription. I thought the books were included with it, so opted to spend my birthday money on that instead of just the $77 for the first six volumes of Young Jesus. Is there a way to mend this?