The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and covered up. Then in his joy he goes and sells all that he has to buy that field.
Matthew 13:44
I’ve been thinking about where we are today and how these trying times compare with others in history.
And through my research, I stumbled upon the kingdom of heaven. There I was tol…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.