Friends,

After spending months investigating political and economic machines, I found myself drawn to older questions. Questions about how revolutionary movements become the very institutions they meant to replace.

Questions many of you have been asking alongside me.

This work began as personal study. Trying to understand why millions are leaving churches while keeping faith. Why the Jesus I encountered in the Gospels felt so different from the Christianity I was taught. Why his execution looked more like institutional preservation than cosmic transaction.

What emerged is JESUS FREQUENCY Volume I: four chapters exploring patterns that keep revealing themselves. I'm sharing it not as final answers but as recognition of things many of us are sensing…

That Jesus's parables might have been designed to bypass institutional control. That the strategic week might have been deliberate exposure of power. That forgiveness might have always been free. That the early movement might have been captured rather than continued.

I'm not a theologian. I'm not a scholar. I'm someone who's been reading these texts with fresh eyes, finding patterns, asking questions. Some of what I've written might be wrong. Some might resonate deeply. I offer it as testimony of one person's recognition, hoping it might spark recognition in others.

The title comes from a sense that there's an original frequency.

A revolutionary love that institutional static has obscured but never silenced. That millions today are tuning in to something that was always there, just buried under centuries of interpretation.

The document includes:

This is Volume I of what will be three parts. I'm still learning, still recognizing, still having my assumptions challenged. But I wanted to share what I've found so far, especially with those who've been on similar journeys.

As always, pay what you believe it's worth. This isn't about money but about sharing recognition.

For those questioning while believing, For those leaving while keeping faith, For those recognizing what was always true,

With love and continued searching,

<3EKO

P.S. I welcome your thoughts, corrections, and insights. We're all walking toward the same light, just from different directions. I love you.

