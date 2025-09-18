EKO LOVES YOU

L.L. Horn
6h

For decades I have discarded the Christian label and no longer call myself one. I follow Jesus teachings, and other spiritual masters words of wisdom also. I do believe in good and evil but don’t believe in sin. I’m loving what you are writing and look forward to more.

Atlas
10h

For a person who was raised in the church and had a corporate church worker for a „father“, I can tell you that the entire church industry needs to be shred into a million pieces and thrown to the wind. All what was written here is true. Narcissists are attracted to positions of power. And what higher power exists than positions of power sanctioned by God? They hide behind the facade of God and enjoy the elevated image, yet care not about building their own character to become better people. Have you ever heard of the „preacher‘s children“? There’s a reason for this. If you really want to see a person’s true character, look at their kids. Some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered are corporate church people, so called „Christians“. I prefer to have a direct connection to Jesus and Almighty God, not „intercession“ by the church industry or its people, thank you very much.

