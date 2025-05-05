EKO LOVES YOU

Steven Paul
Without fear.

‘The Lord is on my side, I will not fear. What can man do to me? The Lord is on my side as my helper; I shall look in triumph on those who hate me.’ Psalm 118:6,7.

What miserable lives all these darkened souls of the Cabal live. Instead, they could each have been putting their minds to work running their own local, private companies that served their communities, minding their own business and taking good care of their employees. And gone vacationing backpacking in the Rockies. But no…

Tony Personal
We are here at the pinnacle of American and human history. The power struggle is as old as human history. The arrogant so-called "elites", the Royals, most broadcast and cable media, the permanent class in DC, Democrats, RINOs, Leftists, and globalists conspire together. The rise in human consciousness is aided by mass, unfettered free communication via the Internet.

Now, there is bold new leadership in Donald Trump, Elon, DODGE, and Trump's cabinet, along with a slowly growing chorus of other world leaders, including Viktor Orbán, Javier Milei, and Giorgia Meloni. We are no longer disconnected peasants.

Lastly, I am encouraged! You can sense the Divine in current events. Consciousness is rising.

