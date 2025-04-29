EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie K's avatar
Bonnie K
1d

Your stark imagery and poetic words cut to the heart with Truth, Beauty, and Goodness that comes from Above.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claudia's avatar
Claudia
1d

It is so beautiful what you write and draw, and so true. Thank you for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture