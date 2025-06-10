EKO LOVES YOU

User's avatar
SteveO's avatar
SteveO
1d

I always find your stories quite intriguing. I am not a man of religion. I am a man who believes in a higher power, a creator and the son of God. But religions have broken the word of God and his son Jesus. Your simple yet complex description makes more sense than all the bibles in the world. Thank you.

Katherine Hampton's avatar
Katherine Hampton
1d

I left the church many years ago, but I never left God. You have a deep understanding of what faith is all about…thank you for putting it into words and simple, beautiful images. Bless You

