Three kings stood at war’s edge.
One saw beyond the cycle.
“I step down if he does, too.”
As revelations shake our foundations, let’s pause to envision what could be.
Imagine a civilization not far from our own— Not in distance, but in possibility.
This king's choice wasn’t surrender. It was awakening.
Two centuries later:
One hundred sovereign states. One unified vision. One civilization that actually worked.
As we face an existential reckoning in our nation's 249th year, Let’s glimpse what lies beyond the horizon of possibility.
For thousands of years, their story followed our familiar path:
Tribal conflicts hardening into kingdoms. Kingdoms falling to dictators. Dictatorships collapsing into failed republics. Republics corrupting into bureaucracies.
The wheel of history, turning endlessly.
Then something—someone—broke the pattern.
A dictator-triumvir—commanding vast armies, controlling immense resources—glimpsed the futility of it all.
His unprecedented choice?
Conditional abdication.
The worst ruler followed suit. The moderate remained.
Over the next century, monarchy evolved without bloodshed.
Kings became figureheads. Figureheads faded into memory. A republic emerged not from revolution but from wisdom.
The cycle transcended. The pattern interrupted. A new architecture born.
They built something we’ve forgotten is possible: A system and a future that works.
One hundred states—each free, each connected. Governors serving ten years. Once. And only once. No dynasties.
Judges appointed for life, confirmed by legislatures. Cities capped at one million—preserving community over sprawl.
Each federal executive serves six years, no more. Then joins a council of former leaders. No experience wasted. No wisdom lost.
Three houses create a more perfect balance:
Upper house—the hands that build. Lower house—the minds that envision. Third house—the wisdom that guides.
Justice flows through dual streams:
Law courts for criminal matters. Community courts for family, education, labor.
Judges there require dual confirmation— Appointed for life by governors, But only after legislative approval.
Their federal supreme court demands more:
Twelve judges, each with state court experience.
Appointed by the executive. Confirmed by former executives, elder statesmen, and legislators. Major decisions requiring two-thirds agreement.
Community rulings stay separate— Unless three-quarters of the elder statesmen intervene.
Not power fragmented to create gridlock. Power better distributed to create harmony.
Their foundation began where we let ours crumble:
The home.
Marriage for them begins at twenty, following a year of preparation. Not just emotional readiness—practical training in responsibilities. And divorce requires a full year’s consideration.
The result?
Divorce rate one-tenth of where we're at.
Families stable. Children secure. Communities whole.
Every family guaranteed space—50,000 square feet minimum. No property taxes. No 'high-density' housing. No homelessness.
Religion remains primarily a family matter. No state churches. No 'NGO' slush funds. No competing institutions.
Parents accountable until children reach fifteen. Children expected to establish independence by thirty. Natural rhythm of generational transition maintained.
When the home becomes sanctuary rather than battleground, Society builds from strength rather than compensating for weakness.
In this world, education prioritizes capability over credentials:
Direct experience is king. School farms produce food for communities. School workshops create furniture, tools, practical technology. And books used only for solving real-world problems.
One-quarter of time devoted to play: Athletics progressing from local to national. Oratorical, musical, scientific competitions. Civic pride riding on outcomes.
Travel essential to development: One month yearly exploring beyond boundaries. Perspectives broadened. Empathy developed.
By eighteen, every graduate stands: Not indoctrinated—capable. Not theory-burdened—skilled. Not degree-chasing—ready.
When education serves life rather than institutions, Learning becomes perpetual rather than terminal.
Their economy transcends our false dichotomies:
Workers becoming shareholders. Capital and labor cooperating. Class distinctions blurring through participation.
Three forms of compensation recognized: Interest for investment. Salary for skill. Wages for labor.
When earnings fall short, all share the reduction proportionally. When profits exceed expectations, all fairly share the surplus.
Four days working, one for renewal. Six-hour workday. Nine-month work year. Productive balance without sacrifice.
Competition shifts from material to meaningful: Scientific achievement. Intellectual attainment. Community service. Spiritual growth.
Even the wealthiest citizens work six hours daily, Then study things like statesmanship. For them, public service is the highest ambition.
When work serves purpose rather than profit alone, The economy becomes more circular rather than extractive.
And their approach to voting acknowledges what we pretend doesn’t exist:
That not all opinions carry equal weight.
At twenty, citizens join two voting groups: One based on economic function. One reflecting philosophical outlook.
Registration fixed for twelve years. No fleeting political trends. No constant realignment.
Those demonstrating extraordinary contribution— Scientists, inventors, teachers, philosophers, entrepreneurs— May receive additional votes, up to ten.
Voting mandatory. Heavy fines for non-participation. Responsibility taken seriously.
Their premise is stark but honest:
“When 50% of a nation is inferior and possesses the ballot, that nation is doomed.”
Their justice focuses on healing rather than vengeance:
Ordinary criminals work in agricultural colonies. Self-supporting. Productive. Reforming.
Serious offenders face swift justice.⚔️ Betrayal of governmental trust severely punished. 💀
But the focus remains prevention: Potential criminals diverted to detention colonies. Rehabilitation prioritized. Advancement guided by wisdom.
Results speak clearly: Homicide rate 1% of ours. And prison population 10%. Mental illness reduced by 90%.
Their military exists for defense, not dominance:
No offensive war for over a century. Service voluntary. Four-year enlistments. Every soldier masters a trade while serving. Peace through strength—properly understood.
Primary investment not in weapons but in education: Training statesmen. Developing scientists. Nurturing philosophers.
When defense serves protection rather than projection, Peace becomes sustainable rather than temporary.
This isn’t utopia. It isn’t fantasy.
It worked for them.
Who knows what'll work for us. ;)
As we stand amid revelations and reckonings, infinite in all directions, We might ask what national architecture awaits discovery.
The systems we’ve inherited weren’t fixed for all time. Even our divinely-inspired founders knew they were building for a future they couldn’t fully see.
Our next republic may expand beyond borders we currently recognize. It may include territories we haven’t yet imagined. It may operate on principles we’ve forgotten are possible.
On another world.. One hundred states of being. One blueprint for human potential. One vision (among many) worth considering.
The Machine wants us to believe there are no alternatives. Yet somewhere, that other world suggests otherwise.
Not prophecy. Possibility.
<3 EKO
Thanks for reading + thinking + sharing this thought experiment. I love you.
If you'd like to support more of my work, you can always buy me a coffee.
Thank you for the thoughtful comments. This provocative piece is intended as a thought experiment. A glimpse of governance on *another world* to spark imagination about what's possible for our own.
The beauty of exploring alternative systems isn't about wholesale adoption, but about expanding our thinking beyond "this is how it's always been." Some elements might resonate while others deeply challenge us. That's by design.
As America approaches its 250th year and grows in both size and complexity, we face questions our founders anticipated. They gave us principles, a blueprint upon which to build. They understood each generation would apply those principles to their unique circumstances.
No advocacy for any specific system here. It's an invitation to remember that governance is created by people no wiser than ourselves. The "inferior" voting quote isn't my position—it's an element in this thought experiment that forces us to examine our assumptions.
The core question remains:
What architecture of governance might better serve a free people in the modern era? Not according to pundits or politicians, but according to us—We, the People.
These conversations aren't just healthy—they're essential. The power to envision and create the next chapter of our republic belongs to all of us.
<3 EKO
Several perplexing things in an otherwise group of postings that up until now I thought were Pro-american values...I do not wish to share in everything equally, and chaff at the thought that 'betters' may hold more 'votes' or sway in the body politic because they are educated, in the 'right' group, or viewed as superior in knowledge....that appalls me (senators should not be viewed as our betters, nor should they be there for life)...I have had quite enough of educated imbeciles ruining this country. While smacking of idealistically utopian in this writing---I want what our Constitution has promised---born free, with few limits on potential, and the hope that one can attain all that one would want with hard work, free will, freedom from government and multiple avenues that reward the above precepts. To be honest--this post worries me as much as 'point of singularity' comments from tech bros that view my family and relation as potential bio-diesel sources....I have watched, carefully played the Q and waited to see the mask drop from a potential tyrants face....moving to rub a boot in the face of the people who trusted the only voice to ever speak out for them and question the abyss of global cabal rulers---a group of faceless monsters, which hate all that Americans love and stand for. If the recent recordings of JFK stand as truth, and I believe that they do--we must ALL speak, ALL participate and have equal voice and risk, ALL must criticize and welcome digressing thoughts that mold us, reform us, and question our motives and thoughts to purify our actions as much as possible. ALL must have a voice, protected from the boot of Big Government---and I have stood the last 10 years, losing family and a lot of who I am and what I love to hold TRUE to the beliefs I thought this 'Great Awakening' might usher in---a return to sanity, to less government, limited in every way government, with our work and our lives not being exploited and ravaged by the corrupt rulers who think they are the betters to the likes of the flyover country folk.
I have sat and watched and prayed, voted, done everything right that I could control to watch my life, my money, my credit, my future, my hope of retirement, my debt, my stability in business--all spiral beyond what I had control of---and I am livid to think that a magical reworking of what we can arrogantly 'build' is deemed any better than the written words of our Constitution....if what I have been told is purportedly true---that at some point America was 'bought' or controlled given to the Federal Reserve of some evil Rich family, that a cabal of rich elite scum have lived a life of debauchery on the backs of good, hard working people the world over---and that the derailing of American ideals occurred for the sell out of government leeches and one world government--well OK THEN--so be it---but it has changed not one TITTLE of the beauty, the genius behind our Declaration and government formed by the people for the people....that philosophy, that ideal, that rich in Christian ethos, that belief that God alone created man and made him worthy of freedom and life and the search for happiness deserved to be protected---I would DIE for that...for those statements, for that document, for those ideals, for that HOPE that every child coming after me would have what I had---a world to conquer and thrive in with love and respect for each other, free from governmental slavery in all forms. I will not live to serve some random hobbled philosophy meant to rule over the lessers and the betters....nor should any of us settle for what is to come if it is indeed less than what we were promised in a document that men and women have died to protect and support.
I have always wanted to visit Japan...would love to see Russia and see the land of Dostoevsky. I would love to see Ireland, Sweden, and mutliple places I have only read about....but I would only give my life to live here-In America--where My family shed blood since before it was a country--where my dad became a Marine, where my Grandad plowed a field, preached to save souls, and raised my mother....this land is my blood. If one day this country lacks the promises, lacks the freedoms, lacks the humility to govern as a servant then my country will be truly dead....and if the 'GAME' was all a lie, and it could be, if there really isnt a Q-uestion about the rise of one world sycophants and corporate ownership of land and people coming to pass, if everything is truly one big psy-op to own, control, and we the people are carbon to made into diamonds, diesel fuel, adrenochrome, organ harvested, and caste aside as chaff under a wheel of marxism, fascist, or whatever ism that rises---my faith will rise even higher than all of this. For the rulers of this world are not man....and maybe the day is coming soon when man will be reminded by the Creator just how limited and finite they really are....
....we need repentence and humility before the God who blessed this nation....and yes--to the Christian ideals that set in on a hill to be a light....Be with us Jesus....and forgive us for what we have let this nation become before and after the games men play are over...