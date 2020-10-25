We’re now down to single digits. And as we know, this doesn’t end on November 3.
Because after Election Day is when the real work begins.
What’s ahead? Lots of mentorship—sharing, teaching, listening, healing.
Will you please share a favorite memory about what made your mentors great?
And how you intend to be a mentor as we begin building a brighter futu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.