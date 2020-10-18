In the year 1843, a bright young scholar was collective evidence on the origins of the American Revolution.
He interviews Captain Levi Preston, a ninety-one years old, cantankerous Yankee who has fought on the day of Lexington and Concord.
Captain Preston, the historian began, “what made you go fight?”
The old soldier bristled at the idea that anyone had m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.