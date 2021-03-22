The girl from my dreams—the watcher—appeared once more.
She does not tell me her name. But then, she does not speak to me at all.
We are deep in space, on a majestic ship, swimming laps in its Olympic-sized pool.
She shows me life across multiple universes and then finally what we call Earth.
From our peaceful orbit above I feel the pain and heartbreak o…
