They deleted the 1776 Report .

They surveilled the citizens who saved it.

They raided the man who questioned it.

What was in those 45 pages that terrified them?

The 48-Hour Erasure

January 18, 2021:@POTUS's Advisory 1776 Commission publishes its report.

January 20, 2021, 2:47 PM: It is scrubbed from every government server.

48 hours.

That's all the truth was given.

The man who gave the order was David Ferriero, the 10th Archivist of the United States. His job is preservation. His action was deletion. This is the same man who later gifted his staff a plunger to mock Trump. The same man who watched a white box carried onto the departing helicopter and asked, "What the hell's in that box?"

That's not an archivist. That's a hunter.

Deletion was only phase one.

The Discovery

The next clue wasn't leaked. It was public. Independent investigators first connected these dots, and any citizen can verify them.

Patriot @idontexisttore and her counterpart found 70US0921C70090048. The latter: $580,600 of taxpayer money labeled as DC work but explicitly for Mar-a-Lago "physical security build-out upgrade."

It led to CMN LLC, an Arkansas company dormant since 2008. In 2021, it suddenly won federal contracts. All for one location: Mar-a-Lago. Listed purpose: "Physical security upgrades."

The digging began.

Using LinkedIn (no special access required) a picture emerged.

CMN's team: Former intelligence operatives. Ex-Secret Service. DCGS-A (Distributed Common Ground System-Army) specialists—battlefield intelligence infrastructure installed at a former president's home.

They share a motto with Mission1st Group:

"We do what others will not."

Then, the network revealed itself: Chris Cooper and Roger K., Secret Service veterans who called themselves "TSD Wizards." Cooper's timeline:

March 2021: Retires from Secret Service

March 2021: Immediately joins CMN LLC

March 2021-February 2022: Installs equipment at Mar-a-Lago

February 2022: Returns to the Secret Service

Roger K. followed the same pattern.

Straight from Secret Service to CMN LLC in May 2021. During their CMN stint, these wizards installed the cameras that would later capture it all.

The Timeline

The sequence is the confession.

March 2021: CMN begins "upgrades" at Mar-a-Lago

February 2022: Ferriero alerts DOJ about documents

April 2022: FBI obtains footage from CMN's cameras

July 28, 2022: CMN contract ends. On schedule.

August 8, 2022, 9:00 AM: FBI raids Mar-a-Lago. 10 days later.

Ten days.

The exact window to review footage and plan a raid.

First, delete the history.

Then, watch the man who preserved it.

Then, take him down.

Even @OccupyDemocrats admitted it back in 2022: DOJ obtained CCTV footage BEFORE the warrant.

They said it publicly.

No one connected the contractors.

The Unequal Application of Law

The pattern proves the motive.

Hillary Clinton: Classified emails on illegal server. NARA?

"We defer to the State Department."

Joe Biden: Classified documents in his garage. NARA?

Silence.

Donald Trump: Documents at a secured property. NARA?

Criminal referral. Special Counsel. Armed raid.

The law didn't change.

The target did.

The Next Target: America's Birthday

Now, the same institution controls the narrative for America's 250th anniversary.

Their partners are already in place:

Microsoft: Controls the digital archive. Can delete with a click.

Comcast: Shapes the media narrative.

Procter & Gamble: Funds the "approved" message.

They deleted the 1776 Report for advocating patriotic education.

Now they wrote the curriculum for 2026.

They tried to memory-hole warnings about identity politics.

Now they define "diverse perspectives."

They erased founding principles. Now they decide which principles are celebrated.

What Public Records Reveal

No leaks. No whistleblowers. Just citizens using public tools:

SAM.gov for the contracts

LinkedIn for the personnel

Archive.org for the deleted report

PACER for the legal coordination

Citizens did what journalists refused to: prove the National Archives weaponized American memory.

The Report They Buried

Why the panic over 45 pages?

The 1776 Report warned about:

Ideological capture of institutions

Identity politics erasing individual rights

Bureaucrats usurping constitutional authority

Schools replacing education with indoctrination

Every warning came true.

Through the very agency that deleted the report.

It didn't just explain the past. It exposed the present.

That's why it had to disappear.

The Five-Step Playbook

This is the formula to control a nation's memory as we approach our 250th:

DELETE inconvenient history (1776 Report) SURVEIL those who dissent (CMN contracts) PROSECUTE those who preserve (raids) CONTROL the narrative (America 250) REWRITE the founding (corporate partners)

Each step enables the next.

Each crime conceals the last.

The Stakes

We're only months away from America 250.

Months to preserve what they're erasing.

Every school was meant to teach their version.

Every museum was meant to show their story.

Every celebration was meant to echo their lies.

Unless citizens preserve REAL history. Now.

The 1776 Report is the counter-narrative. That's why it was erased.

Your Mission, Should You Choose to Accept It

This Week:

Download the 1776 Report from the @whitehouse. Save multiple copies. Search "Declaration250" + your city/state. Screenshot everything. Verify Contract 70US0921C70090048.

This Month:

FOIA request NARA's communications on America 250 programming Contact your state historical society about their America 250 plans Build a local network in your community of folks archiving documents

Before 2026:

Create parallel celebrations of real history. Teach the contents of the once-deleted report. Document every instance of narrative manipulation.

They forgot that citizens can archive, too.

The Evidence

Verify it yourself:

Contract: 70US0921C70090048 (Mar-a-Lago surveillance)

LinkedIn: Chris Cooper, Roger K., CMN LLC

Archive.org: The deleted 1776 Report

NARA.gov: America 250 partnerships

No theory. Just public records.

The Choice

They built surveillance to watch us. We use it to watch them.

They created databases to track us. We use them to track their crimes.

They developed tools to delete history. We use them to preserve it.

Every tool of control is a tool of exposure.

The War for Memory

The war isn't coming. It is here.

They deleted a monumental report, thinking we wouldn't notice. They installed surveillance, thinking we wouldn't look. They are still trying to rewrite history, thinking we won't resist.

They forgot one thing: Americans who can read, research, and remember.

You are the archive now. You are the keeper.

We are just getting started.

Thanks to @idontexisttore's investigative journalism on this and other topics.

