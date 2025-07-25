CHAPTER ONE

THE BOY WHO NOTICED

The carpenter's shop smelled like tomorrow.

Cedar shavings curled around Jesus's bare feet, each spiral holding the memory of the tree it came from. He pressed his nose against the fresh plank, breathing deep. Six years old, and already he could taste the difference between wood that wanted to be a table and wood that dreamed of becoming a door.

"Yeshua." Joseph's voice, gentle from the doorway. "Help me carry."

But Jesus had frozen.

Morning light slanted through the window, catching dust in its net. Not just floating. Dancing. Each speck spun its own secret orbit, invisible until the light found it and said: Look. See what was always there.

"Abba." His whisper made the dust swirl faster. "Look."

Joseph set down his wood. Stood beside his son. Where Joseph saw sawdust, Jesus saw the universe celebrating in miniature. Galaxies of grit. Constellations of the cast-off.

"They were waiting," Jesus said, reaching one small hand into the beam. The dust parted around his fingers like it knew him. "In the dark. But they were always dancing. The light just... lets us see."

Joseph's spine went cold in the morning heat.

Because his son wasn't just watching the dust. He was conducting it.

Tiny spirals followed the movement of his hand. When he spread his fingers, they spread. When he brought his palm up, they rose. Not wind. Not breath. Something else. Something that made Joseph remember old stories about words that spoke worlds into being.

"How?" Joseph's question came out cracked.

Jesus tilted his head, considering. The dust settled back to its random dance.

"I asked nicely."

Before Joseph could respond, sandals slapped against stone. Sarah burst through the door, clutching her doll like a broken bird. One arm dangled. The other was gone entirely.

"Can you fix her?" No greeting. Just desperate six-year-old faith.

Jesus took the doll carefully. His fingers found the torn socket where the arm had been. He closed his eyes.

Show me, he thought.

And the doll did. Not in words. In flashes: Sarah's baby brother, teething. Grabbing. Pulling. Sarah trying not to cry. Hiding the damage. Loving it anyway. Loving it more because it needed her.

"She's not broken," Jesus said, opening his eyes. "She's just wearing her story different now."

He pulled a strip from his own tunic hem. His mother would scold him later, but some things mattered more than perfect clothes. He wrapped the doll's shoulder carefully, making the missing arm look chosen instead of lost.

"There. Now she's dressed for adventure."

Sarah hugged the doll tight. For the first time, didn't hide the missing arm. "What's her adventure?"

"Being loved exactly as she is."

"That's an adventure?"

"The biggest one."

She kissed his cheek—quick, fierce—and ran off. The dust swirled in her wake, and Jesus watched it resettle with the same attention he'd give a sunset.

Joseph found his voice. "The dust. How did you—"

"Everything wants to be seen, Abba. The dust. The doll. Us." Jesus picked up a curl of cedar, held it to the light. "Most people look at things. But if you look with them..."

"What happens?"

"They show you their secrets."

That night, Mary would ask Joseph why he kept staring at their son over dinner.

"He notices things," Joseph would say.

"All children notice things."

"No." Joseph would remember the dust dancing to a six-year-old's symphony. "He notices them back."

But for now, Jesus walked between his parents toward home, humming a tune that might have been the wind's own song. Behind them, the sawdust settled into patterns that looked almost like letters. Almost like words.

Almost like: WHO NOTICES THE NOTICER?

The light had found him finding it.

And somewhere in the space between seeing and being seen, between broken dolls and dancing dust, between the ordinary and the eternal—

Something larger had begun to pay attention.

The boy who noticed had been noticed in return.

And that noticing would change everything.

Hey there.

This begins our journey together.

I'm serializing The Young Jesus Chronicles here on Substack, sharing the complete story, chapter by chapter, with all-new illustrations, three times each week.

Why?

Because these stories were meant to be discovered slowly, savored like bread broken among friends.

These serialized versions offer something different—visual meditations on each scene, a communal reading experience, and the chance to see these moments through fresh eyes.

