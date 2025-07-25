EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Meade's avatar
Gary Meade
3h

Thank you for the reminder and for doing this EKO. I had gotten distracted and busy and did not keep up with the chapter releases or reviews. This way I can start over and follow the pace you set. The first chapter did actually contribute to a shift in paradigms for me since I read it. Thank you 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Life is My Palette's avatar
Life is My Palette
3h

EKO, thank you for a beautiful reminder that my greatest adventure is believing that God loves me as I am.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture