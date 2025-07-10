It's here.

After months of writing, revising, and believing, The Boy Who Noticed is now live on Amazon.

This is the story of a six-year-old boy discovering that when you truly see the world, it sees you back. When mysterious things appear and miracles happen without his trying, he must choose between hiding his gift or helping others see what he sees.

You've been with me through the late nights, the controversial posts, the big questions about faith and freedom. Your support made this possible.

Now it's real. Now others can find it.

Available on Amazon. Free with Kindle Unlimited.

Book 1 of The Young Jesus Chronicles. 15 more stories coming by Christmas.

For everyone who believes in stories that heal. For families wanting sacred without the structure. For you, who've been waiting.

Thank you for believing in this vision.

<3EKO

P.S. Early reviews help other seekers find this story. If it moves you, let others know.