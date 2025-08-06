There's always been a price for noticing too much.

2,000 years ago, a wild child named John saw everyone's hidden corruptions as visible stains. Today, we call people like him "pattern recognizers," "truth-tellers," "the ones who won't look away."

I just released Book 4, where 9-year-old Jesus meets this cousin who can't unsee what others hide. Two boys comparing burdens.

One feels everyone's pain, one sees everyone's sins.

Here's what struck me writing this:

John wasn't punished for lying. He was punished for ACCURACY. For saying "That's not your wife" when everyone agreed to pretend. For refusing to unknow what he'd seen.

The modern equivalent? Those who notice:

Which narratives can't be questioned?

Which data gets memory-holed?

Which patterns you're not allowed to connect?

In the book, young Jesus teaches John something crucial.

Truth without strategy gets you killed. But silence in the face of corruption makes you complicit.

They're 9 years old figuring out what we're all navigating now.

How do you speak truth in a system built on coordinated blindness?

The pattern repeats. Only the technology changes.

