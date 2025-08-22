The Crucifixion of Tina Peters
How They Turned Justice Into a Weapon to Silence Election Questions
They gave a Gold Star mother nine years in prison to send a message:
Never look inside the machines.
EKO LOVES YOU is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, become a free or paid subscriber.
Not because she tampered with evidence. Because she preserved it.
Not because she committed fraud. Because she documented it.
@realtinapeters still sits in a Colorado cell today as a deliberate example, a warning to every election official in America: Question the count and we destroy you.
The Trap They Set
May 2021. Tina Peters, Mesa County Clerk and Gold Star mother whose Navy SEAL son died for this country, faced a choice. Dominion Voting Systems scheduled a "trusted build" update that would wipe all traces of the 2020 election from the county's machines.
Federal law (52 U.S.C. § 20701) required those records be preserved for 22 months. The update was happening after just 6 months.
So she acted. Brought in an expert to image the drives before the wipe. Preserved what the law required be preserved.
That's when the trap snapped shut.
The Rules They Changed
What Peters did—preserving election records—was not only legal, it was required by federal statute. But Colorado's political machine needed her silenced.
So they changed the game.
Suddenly, allowing authorized access became "criminal impersonation." Preserving federally-mandated records became "breach of security." Following federal law became "official misconduct."
They didn't charge her with destroying evidence, because she didn't. They charged her with preserving it without their permission.
The real crime? She preserved evidence they wanted destroyed.
The Show Trial
August 2024. Grand Junction courthouse. Judge Matthew Barrett presiding—a man with reelection coming in 2026, ambitions that required pleasing Colorado's Democratic establishment.
The prosecution's case was absurd on its face: Peters, as County Clerk with statutory authority over elections, somehow criminally "breached" her own systems by preserving data federal law required her to preserve.
Her defense team—we now know through documented analysis—threw the fight. They never argued the Ninth Amendment (her unenumerated right to preserve election integrity). They never called technical experts. They barely cross-examined witnesses.
This wasn't incompetence. This was orchestrated failure.
October 3, 2024. Barrett sentences her to nine years, sneering: "You are no hero."
Nine years.
Violent criminals get less.
Child abusers walk sooner.
But a 69-year-old grandmother who followed federal preservation law? Nearly a decade.
The Message They're Sending
Every election official in America heard that sentence loud and clear:
Look inside the machines, go to prison
Preserve required records, face nine years
Question the count, lose everything
Follow federal law over state orders, get destroyed
This isn't justice. It's terrorism—using the legal system to terrorize officials into compliance.
Peters wasn't convicted for what she did. She was convicted for what she might inspire others to do: Actually verify our elections work as claimed.
The Evidence They Fear
What did Peters find on those drives that warranted such extreme retaliation?
According to technical analysis of the preserved data:
Remote access capabilities in supposedly air-gapped systems
Audit logs showing alterations after certification
Database structures allowing fractional vote counting
Network traffic during tabulation when machines were supposedly offline
Evidence of votes being weighted, not simply counted
She didn't theorize about fraud. She documented it. And for that documentation, they made her pay.
The Sabotage From Within
Legal experts reviewing trial transcripts found devastating "errors" by her defense team. They failed to:
Invoke her statutory duty under federal law
Challenge the jurisdiction of state court over federal requirements
Present the preserved data as exculpatory evidence
Object to Barrett's inflammatory statements
File for change of venue despite obvious bias
Under Strickland v. Washington, ineffective counsel violates the Sixth Amendment. But this wasn't ineffective—it was adversarial. Her own lawyers ensured she'd become the example.
The Torture Continues
At 69, with a serious heart condition, Peters sits in Colorado's overcrowded detention system. Medical care denied. Remote hearings blocked. Habeas corpus appeals rejected.
Trump called it right: "She is an old woman, and very sick."
This isn't incarceration.
It's slow execution.
And it's deliberate—make the punishment so cruel that no one else dares risk it.
The Colorado Cartel
Who orchestrated this judicial terrorism?
Governor Jared Polis: The "big Mail-In Ballot supporter" Trump identified, who turned Colorado into a vote-by-mail laboratory where verification is impossible.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold: Who removed Trump from the ballot, posted voting machine passwords online, yet prosecuted Peters for a "security breach."
Attorney General Phil Weiser: Who weaponized his office to destroy a Gold Star mother while protecting those who actually compromised election security.
Judge Matthew Barrett: Whose political future required delivering the harsh sentence that would terrorize others into silence.
They coordinated to make Peters the example. Break her publicly. Destroy her completely. Ensure no one else dares look inside the machines.
The Precedent They're Setting
The Peters persecution establishes terrifying precedent:
State officials can override federal preservation requirements
Courts can imprison those who document irregularities
Following federal law is no defense against state prosecution
Preserving evidence becomes criminal if it threatens the narrative
Justice system will coordinate to destroy whistleblowers
If this precedent stands, election verification dies. No official will risk Peters' fate to ensure accurate counts.
Trump's Line in the Sand
"FREE TINA PETERS," @POTUS demanded early this morning.
"If she is not released, I am going to take harsh measures!!!"
He sees what every American should see:
Peters is a political prisoner.
The first American official imprisoned not for election fraud, but for documenting it.
His "harsh measures" could include:
Federal intervention under civil rights violations
DOJ investigation of her prosecution
Presidential pardon if reelected
US Marshals taking custody for her safety
The system bet Trump wouldn't risk defending her.
They bet wrong.
The Inflection Point
Peters' case is where America decides: Do we have verifiable elections or faith-based voting?
Every day she remains imprisoned reinforces the message: Don't verify. Don't question. Don't preserve. Don't look.
Every day she remains imprisoned, election officials nationwide learn: Destroy evidence and prosper. Preserve evidence and perish.
Every day she remains imprisoned, the machines become more untouchable, the counts more unquestionable, the fraud more institutionalized.
The Choice Before Us
They made Tina Peters an example to intimidate others into silence.
Instead, they revealed their greatest fear: Americans learning what's actually in the machines that count our votes.
She preserved evidence. They imprisoned her for it. That tells you everything about who's telling the truth.
The question isn't whether Peters is innocent—she is. The question is whether we'll allow them to criminalize election verification itself.
Free Tina Peters. Not because she's a sympathetic grandmother. Not because she's sick. Not even because she's a Gold Star mother.
Free her because she did what every election official should do: Verify the count actually counts.
Free her because imprisoning those who preserve evidence is what tyrannies do.
Free her because the alternative is accepting that questioning elections is now a crime.
The Reckoning
They wanted to make an example of Tina Peters.
They succeeded. Just not how they intended.
She's become the example of what happens when citizens do their duty in a corrupted system. The example of how far they'll go to hide what's in those machines. The example of why we must look closer, not away.
Every political prisoner becomes a symbol. They wanted Peters to symbolize the danger of questioning elections.
Instead, she symbolizes the danger of not questioning them.
Nine years for preserving evidence. Let that sink in. Then let it fuel your determination.
Because if we don't free @realtinapeters, we're accepting that the machines matter more than the people. That the count matters more than accuracy. That silence matters more than truth.
And that's a prison we'll all be living in.
<3EKO
They turned justice into a weapon. They turned preservation into a crime. They turned a Gold Star mother into a warning. But warnings work both ways. Peters shows us exactly what they fear most: Citizens who won't accept "trust us" as an answer when it comes to counting votes.
Thank you for reading and sharing. Thank @realtinapeters for her resolve. Thank @idontexisttore for consistently keeping Tina top of mind. Thank @realdonaldtrump for getting involved.
If you'd like to support my work, you can grab my books on Amazon.
Or you can always buy me a coffee. I appreciate you more than you know.
EKO LOVES YOU is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, become a free or paid subscriber.
Current status:
Conviction and Sentence: Tina Peters, a former Mesa County, Colorado clerk, was convicted in 2024 of multiple charges, including felonies, for her role in a security breach of the county's voting equipment. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and is currently serving her sentence at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Colorado.
Trump's Calls for Release: President Donald Trump has repeatedly championed Peters's cause, claiming she is an "innocent patriot" and has called for her immediate release, threatening "harsh measures" if she is not freed. He directed the DOJ in March and May 2025 to take action to secure her release.
DOJ Involvement: While the DOJ has filed a statement of interest in Peters' federal case, indicating concern about the judge's comments and the length of her sentence, it's important to note that Peters was convicted in state court. Trump cannot pardon or order her release because her conviction involves state crimes.
Colorado Attorney General's Stance: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has asserted that Peters is in prison due to her own actions, and that her conviction was crucial to protecting democracy. He has also stated that he will not be intimidated by the Trump administration's threats.
Current Status: Peters' attorneys are appealing her conviction at the Colorado State Court of Appeals. They are also seeking to get her released on bond while the appeal is heard.
In essence, while the DOJ has shown some involvement in the form of a statement of interest, Tina Peters remains incarcerated, and her release is tied to the state court system and the appeal process.
#FreeTinaPetersNOW