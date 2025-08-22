They gave a Gold Star mother nine years in prison to send a message:

Never look inside the machines.

Not because she tampered with evidence. Because she preserved it.

Not because she committed fraud. Because she documented it.

@realtinapeters still sits in a Colorado cell today as a deliberate example, a warning to every election official in America: Question the count and we destroy you.

The Trap They Set

May 2021. Tina Peters, Mesa County Clerk and Gold Star mother whose Navy SEAL son died for this country, faced a choice. Dominion Voting Systems scheduled a "trusted build" update that would wipe all traces of the 2020 election from the county's machines.

Federal law (52 U.S.C. § 20701) required those records be preserved for 22 months. The update was happening after just 6 months.

So she acted. Brought in an expert to image the drives before the wipe. Preserved what the law required be preserved.

That's when the trap snapped shut.

The Rules They Changed

What Peters did—preserving election records—was not only legal, it was required by federal statute. But Colorado's political machine needed her silenced.

So they changed the game.

Suddenly, allowing authorized access became "criminal impersonation." Preserving federally-mandated records became "breach of security." Following federal law became "official misconduct."

They didn't charge her with destroying evidence, because she didn't. They charged her with preserving it without their permission.

The real crime? She preserved evidence they wanted destroyed.

The Show Trial

August 2024. Grand Junction courthouse. Judge Matthew Barrett presiding—a man with reelection coming in 2026, ambitions that required pleasing Colorado's Democratic establishment.

The prosecution's case was absurd on its face: Peters, as County Clerk with statutory authority over elections, somehow criminally "breached" her own systems by preserving data federal law required her to preserve.

Her defense team—we now know through documented analysis—threw the fight. They never argued the Ninth Amendment (her unenumerated right to preserve election integrity). They never called technical experts. They barely cross-examined witnesses.

This wasn't incompetence. This was orchestrated failure.

October 3, 2024. Barrett sentences her to nine years, sneering: "You are no hero."

Nine years.

Violent criminals get less.

Child abusers walk sooner.

But a 69-year-old grandmother who followed federal preservation law? Nearly a decade.

The Message They're Sending

Every election official in America heard that sentence loud and clear:

Look inside the machines, go to prison

Preserve required records, face nine years

Question the count, lose everything

Follow federal law over state orders, get destroyed

This isn't justice. It's terrorism—using the legal system to terrorize officials into compliance.

Peters wasn't convicted for what she did. She was convicted for what she might inspire others to do: Actually verify our elections work as claimed.

The Evidence They Fear

What did Peters find on those drives that warranted such extreme retaliation?

According to technical analysis of the preserved data:

Remote access capabilities in supposedly air-gapped systems

Audit logs showing alterations after certification

Database structures allowing fractional vote counting

Network traffic during tabulation when machines were supposedly offline

Evidence of votes being weighted, not simply counted

She didn't theorize about fraud. She documented it. And for that documentation, they made her pay.

The Sabotage From Within

Legal experts reviewing trial transcripts found devastating "errors" by her defense team. They failed to:

Invoke her statutory duty under federal law

Challenge the jurisdiction of state court over federal requirements

Present the preserved data as exculpatory evidence

Object to Barrett's inflammatory statements

File for change of venue despite obvious bias

Under Strickland v. Washington, ineffective counsel violates the Sixth Amendment. But this wasn't ineffective—it was adversarial. Her own lawyers ensured she'd become the example.

The Torture Continues

At 69, with a serious heart condition, Peters sits in Colorado's overcrowded detention system. Medical care denied. Remote hearings blocked. Habeas corpus appeals rejected.

Trump called it right: "She is an old woman, and very sick."

This isn't incarceration.

It's slow execution.

And it's deliberate—make the punishment so cruel that no one else dares risk it.

The Colorado Cartel

Who orchestrated this judicial terrorism?

Governor Jared Polis: The "big Mail-In Ballot supporter" Trump identified, who turned Colorado into a vote-by-mail laboratory where verification is impossible.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold: Who removed Trump from the ballot, posted voting machine passwords online, yet prosecuted Peters for a "security breach."

Attorney General Phil Weiser: Who weaponized his office to destroy a Gold Star mother while protecting those who actually compromised election security.

Judge Matthew Barrett: Whose political future required delivering the harsh sentence that would terrorize others into silence.

They coordinated to make Peters the example. Break her publicly. Destroy her completely. Ensure no one else dares look inside the machines.

The Precedent They're Setting

The Peters persecution establishes terrifying precedent:

State officials can override federal preservation requirements Courts can imprison those who document irregularities Following federal law is no defense against state prosecution Preserving evidence becomes criminal if it threatens the narrative Justice system will coordinate to destroy whistleblowers

If this precedent stands, election verification dies. No official will risk Peters' fate to ensure accurate counts.

Trump's Line in the Sand

"FREE TINA PETERS," @POTUS demanded early this morning.

"If she is not released, I am going to take harsh measures!!!"

He sees what every American should see:

Peters is a political prisoner.

The first American official imprisoned not for election fraud, but for documenting it.

His "harsh measures" could include:

Federal intervention under civil rights violations

DOJ investigation of her prosecution

Presidential pardon if reelected

US Marshals taking custody for her safety

The system bet Trump wouldn't risk defending her.

They bet wrong.

The Inflection Point

Peters' case is where America decides: Do we have verifiable elections or faith-based voting?

Every day she remains imprisoned reinforces the message: Don't verify. Don't question. Don't preserve. Don't look.

Every day she remains imprisoned, election officials nationwide learn: Destroy evidence and prosper. Preserve evidence and perish.

Every day she remains imprisoned, the machines become more untouchable, the counts more unquestionable, the fraud more institutionalized.

The Choice Before Us

They made Tina Peters an example to intimidate others into silence.

Instead, they revealed their greatest fear: Americans learning what's actually in the machines that count our votes.

She preserved evidence. They imprisoned her for it. That tells you everything about who's telling the truth.

The question isn't whether Peters is innocent—she is. The question is whether we'll allow them to criminalize election verification itself.

Free Tina Peters. Not because she's a sympathetic grandmother. Not because she's sick. Not even because she's a Gold Star mother.

Free her because she did what every election official should do: Verify the count actually counts.

Free her because imprisoning those who preserve evidence is what tyrannies do.

Free her because the alternative is accepting that questioning elections is now a crime.

The Reckoning

They wanted to make an example of Tina Peters.

They succeeded. Just not how they intended.

She's become the example of what happens when citizens do their duty in a corrupted system. The example of how far they'll go to hide what's in those machines. The example of why we must look closer, not away.

Every political prisoner becomes a symbol. They wanted Peters to symbolize the danger of questioning elections.

Instead, she symbolizes the danger of not questioning them.

Nine years for preserving evidence. Let that sink in. Then let it fuel your determination.

Because if we don't free @realtinapeters, we're accepting that the machines matter more than the people. That the count matters more than accuracy. That silence matters more than truth.

And that's a prison we'll all be living in.

<3EKO

They turned justice into a weapon. They turned preservation into a crime. They turned a Gold Star mother into a warning. But warnings work both ways. Peters shows us exactly what they fear most: Citizens who won't accept "trust us" as an answer when it comes to counting votes.

Thank you for reading and sharing. Thank @realtinapeters for her resolve. Thank @idontexisttore for consistently keeping Tina top of mind. Thank @realdonaldtrump for getting involved.

If you'd like to support my work, you can grab my books on Amazon.

Or you can always buy me a coffee. I appreciate you more than you know.