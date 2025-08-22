EKO LOVES YOU

Fred's avatar
Fred
3h

Current status:

Conviction and Sentence: Tina Peters, a former Mesa County, Colorado clerk, was convicted in 2024 of multiple charges, including felonies, for her role in a security breach of the county's voting equipment. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and is currently serving her sentence at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Colorado.

Trump's Calls for Release: President Donald Trump has repeatedly championed Peters's cause, claiming she is an "innocent patriot" and has called for her immediate release, threatening "harsh measures" if she is not freed. He directed the DOJ in March and May 2025 to take action to secure her release.

DOJ Involvement: While the DOJ has filed a statement of interest in Peters' federal case, indicating concern about the judge's comments and the length of her sentence, it's important to note that Peters was convicted in state court. Trump cannot pardon or order her release because her conviction involves state crimes.

Colorado Attorney General's Stance: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has asserted that Peters is in prison due to her own actions, and that her conviction was crucial to protecting democracy. He has also stated that he will not be intimidated by the Trump administration's threats.

Current Status: Peters' attorneys are appealing her conviction at the Colorado State Court of Appeals. They are also seeking to get her released on bond while the appeal is heard.

In essence, while the DOJ has shown some involvement in the form of a statement of interest, Tina Peters remains incarcerated, and her release is tied to the state court system and the appeal process.

SirenaGrace's avatar
SirenaGrace
3h

