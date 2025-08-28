They deleted the 1776 Report ( PDF ) because it contained the antidote to their poison.

Not predictions.

Not warnings.

Solutions.

Forty-five pages that explain how American principles defeat progressive tyranny. Here's what they didn't want you to read.

The Founding as Revolution Against Modern Politics

The report opens with dynamite:

"The founding of the United States of America was a deliberate act of statesmanship. Our founders considered human nature, history, and politics in order to establish a government of a particular kind."

Not evolution. Not accident. Deliberate architecture.

The founders studied every government in history. They identified why republics fail. Then they built something new: a system assuming corruption would come and designing against it.

The report explains: "The foundation of our Republic planted the seeds of the death of slavery, contained the blueprint for its eventual abolition, and set in motion the events that would lead to its demise."

This single sentence destroys the 1619 Project. America wasn't founded to preserve slavery but to create principles that would inevitably destroy it.

The Equality Principle They Can't Allow

Page 2 contains the sentence that changes everything:

"The proposition that 'all men are created equal' must be properly understood. It does not mean all are equal in wisdom, courage, or talents. It means that human beings are equal in the sense that no one is by nature the ruler of another."

The report distinguishes between equality (same rights) and equity (same outcomes).

"To make men equal in wealth, intelligence, strength, or any other attribute requires unequal treatment by government. Such forcing of outcomes means treating people unequally. The opposite of equal justice under law."

There it is.

The philosophical knife through the heart of DEI. Of redistribution. Of identity politics.

Equality means equal treatment. Equity requires unequal treatment. They're opposites, not synonyms.

The Progressive Admission

The report doesn't speculate about progressive intentions. It quotes them:

"Progressivism openly rejects the fundamental principles of the American founding. Woodrow Wilson, our first Progressive president, criticized the Declaration and Constitution as obsolete."

Wilson's own words: "

The Declaration of Independence did not mention the questions of our day. It is of no consequence to us."

John Dewey, father of progressive education:

"Natural rights and natural liberties exist only in the kingdom of mythological social zoology."

They announced their coup against the founding.

The report simply documented their confessions.

"Progressivism sought to replace limited government with the unlimited rule of experts. The administrative state—agencies making rules, enforcing them, and adjudicating violations—violates the Constitution's separation of powers."

Not interpretation. Not opinion. Historical fact with citations.

The Identity Politics Dissection

Page 15 performs surgery:

"Identity politics divides Americans by placing them into different groups organized around race, gender, and other categories. Some groups are considered oppressed and others oppressors. This ideology claims that America itself is 'systemically' or 'structurally' racist."

Then the philosophical destruction:

"By rejecting the fundamental truth of the Declaration that all men are created equal, identity politics threatens to divide Americans into hostile factions without shared values. The American founders insisted on the unity of a diverse people through shared principles, not ethnic or racial solidarity."

The report shows how King's dream (judging by character not color) flows directly from the Declaration. Identity politics reverses this, making race primary and character irrelevant.

"Identity politics makes racial reconciliation impossible by insisting that racial categories permanently define Americans."

The Religious Foundation of Rights

Appendix II contains what progressives fear most:

"An astonishing number of provisions of our law are rooted in religious teaching. The very idea of human dignity depends on the theological claim that humans are made in the image of God."

Not establishing religion. Acknowledging historical fact.

"Both natural reason and biblical revelation teach that human beings are equal in dignity. Take away God, and you take away human equality. Rights then become mere power assertions by the strong over the weak."

The report documents how the founders, including Jefferson the deist, understood rights required transcendent grounding:

"Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God?"

Without Creator, no creation.

Without creation, no equality.

Without equality, only power.

The Constitutional Medicine

Pages 6-9 aren't history lessons. They're emergency medical instructions:

"Separation of powers prevents any one part of government from accumulating all power. When progressives couldn't pass their agenda through Congress, they created agencies combining all three powers."

The cure?

Return to the Constitution's structure.

No agency should make law, enforce it, and judge violations.

"Federalism ensures states can resist federal tyranny. When the federal government exceeds its enumerated powers, states must assert their sovereignty."

Cure here?

Restore the Tenth Amendment.

Powers not delegated to the federal government belong to states or the people.

"The Bill of Rights protects pre-existing natural rights. These rights don't come from government and can't be taken by government."

Cure?

Stop treating rights as permissions.

They're boundaries government cannot cross.

The Education Prescription

The report's most practical section:

"Education in America must teach students to love their country. Not uncritical acceptance but informed appreciation. Students should learn what makes America exceptional—not perfect, but exceptional."

Specific curriculum requirements:

Teach founding documents in full, not excerpts

Study Federalist Papers alongside Constitution

Learn actual history, not "narratives"

Read primary sources, not interpretations

Understand American principles before criticizing them

Because students who understand American principles can improve America.

Students taught only America's failures can only destroy.

The Task of National Renewal

The report's final section isn't lamentation but battle plan:

"Teaching America means teaching the principles that unite us: equality, liberty, justice, the rule of law, respect for human dignity. These principles transcend race, ethnicity, and religion."

Then specific actions:

Parents must reclaim education from ideologues. Citizens must understand the Constitution to defend it. States must resist unconstitutional federal overreach. Americans must reject group identity for American identity.

The report concludes:

"Freedom is fragile. Each generation must defend it anew."

Why Deletion Was Mandatory

The 1776 Report provided:

Philosophical framework defeating progressivism

Historical proof America's founding was anti-slavery

Constitutional blueprint for resisting tyranny

Educational curriculum producing patriots not activists

Unity formula transcending identity politics

Forty-five pages of intellectual ammunition.

Clear enough for any citizen.

Documented enough for any debate.

They deleted it because it works.

The Living Document

The 1776 Report exists everywhere and nowhere. Deleted from official servers. Living on millions of drives.

Read it again yourself.

Every page contains weapons they don't want you to have.

The report's essence: America's founding principles aren't the problem. They're the solution.

Apply them to modern tyranny. Watch tyranny crumble.

That's what they fear most—citizens who understand their own system.

<3EKO

This is Part 2 of The 1776 Prophecy series. Read part 1 here.

Thans again for reading and sharing. If you'd like to support me, consider becoming a subscriber, and you can always buy me a coffee.