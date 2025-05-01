EKO LOVES YOU

Ahmed's Stack of Subs
Psalms 118:8 (ESV) It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in man.

Tom
I have a Japanese maple tree in my yard. A stunningly beautiful tree that cycles through the seasons. In the spring, the bloom of vibrant new green leaves. And then again in the fall, just as those same leaves turn bright orange and fall. Stopping you in your busy life. It was a gift from an old friend who gave it to me in a milk jug as a seedling. I left this tree in a corner of my garage for over a year before one day deciding to plant it. Ten years ago. Truly a favorite tree, a Zen tree, a whisper from God, one that makes you give pause, one you have a relationship with, in full awareness that this tree is going to be here long after I'm gone. This tree is always present and for that I owe it much gratitude. Take meaning and value in the simple things. Today, EKO, your wonderful, shared story and art remind me of this tree.

