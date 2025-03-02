[having a little speculative fun on this sunday]
People whisper “alien.”
Others say “Tesla’s soul returned.”
Yesterday @elonmusk announced he now has fourteen kids—
X Æ A-Xii,
Exa Dark,
Techno Mechanicus,
Strider Sekhar,
Seldon Lycurgus,
Azure Nova,
and on and on—
Born to four women.
(rumors swirl of more)
Friday, he told @joerogan: “They want to kill me.”
And if he reveals all there is to reveal, they will.
Enemies real, not shadows.
“The Elon.”
Von Braun wrote it in ’48—the title of Mars' ruler, waiting.
Ever read 1 Enoch?
Watchers crashed down, sired giants.
Musk’s brood? No Nephilim, but something’s brewing.
@SpaceX eyes Mars—30 years, a million souls.
Refuge or red throne?
He’s forging a line, Earth and orbit, 14 strong and counting.
Some scoff: “that's ridiculous.”
Watchers see more.
'Alien', man, Tesla’s echo. Who cares.
His game’s long, and his bloodline is longer.
Why so many heirs?
Maybe he’s racing fate.
Thirty years from now, they might call him king of two realms.
Stars flicker. We wonder. God knows.
<3EKO
