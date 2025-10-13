EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oaf's avatar
Oaf
4hEdited

Bust a hard move on fed employee unions. Rescind EO # 10988, signed January 1962 by JFK. Two years later, May 1964, LBJ made the Great Society Speech in Ann Arbor.

10988 is the "law" communist lawfare lawyers use to unionize & protect millions of government workers: city-county-state-federal. bureaucrats...millions of non-uniformed combatants. Working against the non-unionized American public. Shut it down.

Here's a wiki of basic info about 10988 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_10988

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim A's avatar
Jim A
5h

These people are evil.

EKO is shining the light almost daily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture