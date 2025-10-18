EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veritas Aequitas's avatar
Veritas Aequitas
1hEdited

Thank you EKO! I love Jesus’ words: “The Kingdom of Heaven is within you.”

I know you’ve received a lot of heat for your views. Just want to say thanks, it’s refreshing to consider Jesus apart from the man made systems that have been built up in his name.

Keep up the good work! Your new posts are something I look forward to reading in the midst of my work day and family duties.

Doing my best over here to bring the Kingdom into all that I’ve been entrusted with. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JP's avatar
JP
6m

I love you too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture