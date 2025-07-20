EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Foster's avatar
Cheryl Foster
14h

Just purchased and I really look forward to reading it- especially with my grandchildren. Their dad, my son, is extremely gifted and the challenges he overcame growing up led to him creating and building a company that is changing lives. Thanks so much for posting and sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EKO
Rod's avatar
Rod
15h

Spot on again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture