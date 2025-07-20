They've always hunted the children who see too much.

In Roman-occupied Judea, they called them "divine anomalies."

Today we use different labels. But the pattern remains: kids who recognize what others miss, who speak truths that destabilize systems, who refuse to pretend the emperor wears clothes.

Young Jesus: The Secret Language just dropped in paperback—Book 3 of 33.

Eight-year-old Jesus and nine other gifted children learn the hardest lesson: authenticity can be a death sentence. So they develop a secret language. Not for games. For survival.

They're slowly dying from suppressing their true nature, marks spreading across their skin like the physical cost of hiding light in a world that profits from darkness.

Sound familiar?

Again, this isn't Sunday School Jesus.

This is the story of every pattern-recognizer told they're "too much." Every truth-teller learning to breathe underwater. Every gifted child discovering that sometimes the most revolutionary act is simply refusing to let the system kill what makes you different.

After Book 1 broke through, the algorithm absolutely buried Book 2.

Apparently stories about children resisting programming are problematic. But you magnificent rebels made Book 1 a bestseller anyway.

Here's how we beat their game: Early reviews are everything. First 48 hours determine whether truth reaches readers or effectively gets ‘shadow-banned’.

What am I doing?

Writing one book for each year of Jesus's life—releasing 2-4 monthly through America's 250th anniversary. Not sanitized saint stories but the full pattern: how extraordinary children survive systems designed to crush them. How they find each other. How they change everything.

If you haven’t jumped in, books 1 & 2 are ready for you. As many folks have mentioned, these are just as much stories for adults as they are children.

Start anywhere. Each stands alone while building the larger mosaic.

The secret language isn't just how they survived Rome.

It's how we survive now.

Still breathing underwater,

<3EKO

P.S. Some asked why I shifted from political writing to Jesus. New mission. Same fight, deeper level. Same empire, different century. Same marked children hiding their gifts. But also the same power that transforms crucifixions into resurrections. Teach truth through parable. These aren't religious books. They're pattern recognition for tomorrow’s revolutionaries.

And revolutions need readers who see clearly.

