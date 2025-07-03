Title: The Seven Who Stayed

There's a scene I keep coming back to.

Seven children sitting in Nazareth dirt.

A boy with strange marks climbing his arm like living vines.

And a choice that would echo through centuries.

"Does it hurt?" Sarah asked, pointing at the marks.

"Like growing pains," he said.

"Like learning something too big for your head."

"Will we get marks too?"

"Maybe different ones. Maybe just scars where the noticing cuts deep."

That's when it happened.

The separation.

Some children backed away, suddenly remembering chores, suddenly hearing their mothers call. They ran to parents who pulled them close, relieved their child had chosen safety over strangeness.

But seven stayed.

Seven who'd already been broken and mended wrong.

Seven who had nothing left to lose to normalcy.

"We choose to see," Thomas spoke for them all.

So the boy taught them.

Not miracles. Not theology. Just attention.

How dust motes carry messages if you watch their dance long enough.

How shadows show you where light lives by revealing where it doesn't.

How broken things teach wholeness by showing you the shape of what's missing.

He never said his name.

Never claimed to be anything more than a boy who noticed too much.

But years later, when those seven had grown and scattered, they all remembered the same thing:

he was the most dangerous person they'd ever met.

Not for what he did.

But for what he noticed.

And for what he taught them to notice too.

Because once you start seeing—really seeing—you can't stop.

The world becomes unbearably alive.

Every stone has a story.

Every shadow holds a secret.

Every broken thing whispers of wholeness.

This scene lives in THE BOY WHO NOTICED, the book I've been carving and recarving like stubborn cedar. It's about young Jesus, but not the Sunday School version. No halos. No perfect child preaching to elders.

Just a strange boy with spreading marks, learning the cost of seeing too much.

I made it free because some stories aren't products. They're invitations.

Read it Free Here

For the kid who talks to plants and wonders if they talk back.

For the parent who sees their child's strangeness and wonders if it's holy.

For anyone who's ever felt marked by something they couldn't name.

The seven who stayed that day in Nazareth? They went on to change their corners of the world. Not through grand gestures. Through noticing. Through teaching others to notice. Through refusing to close their eyes once they'd been opened.

Maybe you're one of the seven.

Maybe you've been waiting for permission to see.

The dirt is humming.

Are you listening?

<3EKO

P.S. If this story finds you at the right time, share it with someone else who might be one of the seven. Some invitations are meant to multiply.