EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deana Smiel's avatar
Deana Smiel
4h

Keep praying for Trump to have his eyes, ears, heart opened. He's listening to his donors per Steve Bannon. I'm getting totally fed up with all the non-action. Everyone on this zoom call must be arrested for treason. We probably need to fire 90% of the government. Drain the swamp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Consciousness Observer's avatar
Consciousness Observer
2h

This is the moment. The light is piercing the darkness, the darkness emboldened by years of subversive coordinated action, feels invincible. Let them think it, then when they least expect it, the storm rolls in, planned, righteous, fearless, and unstoppable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture