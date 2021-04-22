You know the worst conspiracies hide in plain site. The truest conspiracies meet with the least opposition.
Theories are parodies, manufactured to distract from facts.
Debt industry? real.
Gerrymandering? real.
Police Militarization? real.
What about mass surveillance?
10 years ago only the ‘nuttiest’ believed governments were working together to access and …
