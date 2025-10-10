EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen's avatar
Karen
10h

Thank you for exposing this and reporting it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joline Tate's avatar
Joline Tate
9h

Thanks for all your behind the curtain information. Unfortunately, the left will deny all this. Heck, last night, Jimmy Kimmel even said ANTIFA wasn't real but only a figment of right wing imaginations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture