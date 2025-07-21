The wine came back up crimson and bitter, splattering across the limestone floor of the garrison's latrine.

Simon gripped the rough wall, his body rejecting more than just Antipas's imported vintage. His stomach heaved again—this time bringing up only acid and the taste of gold coins.

Thirty pieces.

The weight of a child's life.

He wiped his mouth with a trembling hand, noticing how his fingers had started to shake these past months. Not from age—he was barely thirty himself—but from something harder to name.

The shaking had started the day he'd accepted this assignment. Now it came in waves, usually after his meetings with the Tetrarch.

Outside, he could hear his son Eli struggling through evening prayers, the stutter worse than ever. "Sh-sh-shema Yis-israel..."

The boy's voice cracked on the sacred words, breaking them into fragments. Simon closed his eyes. Six months ago, Eli had spoken like flowing water. Then Simon had taken the gold. Started hunting children who carried heaven's touch. Now his own son could barely speak God's name.

Coincidence, he told himself, though the word tasted like ash.

He splashed water on his face from the basin, avoiding his reflection in the polished bronze. These days, he didn't recognize the man who looked back—hollow-eyed, sharp-featured, wearing the expression of someone who'd traded something irreplaceable for something that weighed more each day.

The summons had come at sunset: report immediately on the Nazareth situation. Simon had ridden hard, changing horses twice, the leather purse of gold bouncing against his ribs like an accusation.

Each coin bore an eagle—Rome's shadow falling over everything, even this hunt for Jewish children who glowed with something Rome couldn't conquer.

Antipas had received him in the eagle room, naturally. Obsessed with the symbols of power, the Tetrarch had commissioned a chamber where golden eagles clutched wine cups, their talons drawing blood from painted grapes. The metaphor was about as subtle as Antipas himself.

"Progress?" The Tetrarch hadn't looked up from his maps, his soft fingers tracing routes between villages where rumors sparked. "The senate grows... interested in these anomalies. They want results."

"I've established position in Nazareth. The boy—"

"Boys. Plural. Our sources say several children show signs." Antipas had finally looked up then, his eyes glassy with wine and something else. Fear? Greed? Both? "Find them all. Test them. Verify the marks."

"And if they're genuine?"

The Tetrarch's smile had been answer enough. In the corner, a scribe had counted out another purse. Sixty pieces this time. The price was doubling.

Now, in the latrine's dim light, Simon counted his own moral inventory. Six months of watching children. Documenting their games, their friendships, their innocent attempts to hide what made them different. He'd seen the boy with marks that spread like golden writing, the girl who saw light around people, the stutterer who spoke clearly only when building, the one whose shadow moved wrong.

Children. Just children.

His hands wouldn't stop shaking.

The gold in his purse had grown heavier with each report. Not physically—gold didn't change weight. But Simon felt it pulling him down, each coin a stone added to the millstone around his neck. He'd started sleeping on his side because the purse's weight on his chest made it hard to breathe.

Like drowning in daylight, he thought, then wondered where the phrase had come from.

"F-f-father?" Eli stood in the doorway, his small face creased with worry.

"Mother s-says come eat."

Simon forced a smile. "Tell her I'll be there soon."

The boy nodded but didn't leave. "Father? Why do we w-watch the children?"

Because I'm weak. Because gold speaks louder than conscience. Because I tell myself it's for our protection, for Israel's future, for anything but what it really is—hunting innocents who glow.

"To keep everyone safe," Simon lied, the words scraping his throat.

Eli's eyes—Sarah's eyes, pure and trusting—searched his face. "B-but they're just p-playing. Like m-me."

"Yes," Simon whispered. "Just like you."

After the boy left, Simon returned to the basin. This time he did look at his reflection. The man in the bronze had aged years in months. Lines etched by guilt, eyes hollowed by witnessing what shouldn't be witnessed—children learning to hide their light, learning to perform ordinariness like their lives depended on it.

Because they did.

Tomorrow he would return to Nazareth. He would watch the boy with spreading marks try to contain heaven's writing. He would document how the marks spread faster when the child suppressed his nature, how golden tears appeared when he bit back healing words. He would count the tremors, note the careful breathing, catalog the thousand small deaths that came from hiding light.

He would do his job. Hunt children who glowed.

And somewhere in Nazareth, a boy learning to die slowly was about to discover that being seen had become lethal. That breathing while marked meant learning to drown in air. That the world had made being touched by heaven a crime punishable by death—quick if you revealed yourself, slow if you hid.

Simon's hands shook as he adjusted his cloak, preparing to return to his family's table. The gold coins clinked softly, a sound like chains.

Or like thirty pieces of silver, counting out the price of innocent blood.

God of Abraham, he prayed silently, what have I become?

But heaven, he'd noticed, had stopped answering men who hunted its children.

Outside, night fell over Galilee like a shroud. Somewhere, children with marks were learning to breathe underwater. And Simon bar Jacob, spy and father, hunter and hunted by his own conscience, prepared to return to Nazareth where a boy named Jesus was about to discover that the world had made being himself a death sentence.

The wine and gold came up one more time before he could make it to dinner.

This time, he didn't fight it.

✦ ✦ ✦

Every empire needs its hunters.

Every system needs fathers willing to trade their children's wholeness for gold.

His son began stuttering the day he started hunting marked children.

Some coincidences write themselves in flesh.

