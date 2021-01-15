This is our Exodus ✨
Do you believe in miracles?
Every generation has its song—an anthem with heavy meaning, propelling its people forward with hope.
When feeling down, it brings you back to your senses, reminding you who you are and where you’re from. It always pushes you through the storm.
Generations come and go but for people of God, Exodus is our freedom song.
If you haven’t read it in awhile (or…
