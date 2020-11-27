He parted the heavens and came down—a thick darkness was under his feet.
—Psalm 18:9
Tell me the tide is turning. Pennsylvania. Georgia. Michigan. Arizona. For those with ears to hear, the truth is being heard.
Will that be enough? Patriots on an extremely tight timeline.
Just weeks until the Electoral College meets.
One month left in the wickedest year…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.