On February 22, 2025, Maryland hummed with a restless charge, something primal stirring as the CPAC crowd jammed the halls tight.

You felt it before he rolled in—a ripple of raw hunger shaking the creaking chairs, breaths held, eyes locked on screens across the country and past.

@realDonaldTrump hit the stage, spotlights slashing haze, voice smashing steel:

“Four weeks smoked their four years. Fraud’s toast. This country’s yours—I don’t give a damn what they throw.”

Fists flew up, “USA, USA, USA” crashing like a busted dam—a nation’s will ripping loose after years of chokeholds.

One month into round two, shit moved fast.

Borders didn’t tighten—they're being slammed shut. Crossings tanked 85%, (93% at ports) chaos curling back as the 10th Mountain Division dug into smuggler dirt.

Cartels bolted—MS-13, Tren de Aragua, now terrorist-tagged—slipping into shadows as Trump’s Inauguration promise hardened: emergency called, troops dropped, invasion smashed.

Venezuela’s planes hauled their exiles home, El Salvador tossed in wings, Mexico shoved 10,000 south—all dancing to the beat. At CPAC, @realDonaldTrump leaned in, eyes sharp:

“We fought through hell together and liberated America.”

The crowd roared.

Think about how far you've come.

Border towns went still—mothers resting easier at night, Laken Riley’s law jailing killers, a campaign growl now steel-cut.

Over the Potomac, the Pentagon hummed on Sunday, shredded coup plans floating like ash over Arlington.

“We’re draining the swamp,”

Trump swore it, and it's slowly happening in public.

White House bugs sniffed out. FBI hands caught sparking fires. Epstein’s files trying to outrun @Kash_Patel's looming shadow. CIA’s 7th floor hissing treason through fake news channels.

A desperate brass death-gripping crimes and secrets as the sword closes in.

Then cash shifted—$4.7 trillion in Treasury payments sucked into a void, Howard Lutnick barking, “Abolish the IRS.” Musk’s federal worker email dropped like a bomb—five tasks, due yesterday midnight, a ghost trap.

Bedlam hit, CNN peddling “chaos” tears while OPM lied: voluntary cuts. Insiders spilled—slackers drunk at lunch, napping in trucks, 80% coasting, 20% bleeding.

“Some don’t exist,”

@elonmusk snapped.

“Dead men cashing checks—a syndicate’s bleeding us.”

Tariffs slammed—25% on steel, 25% on aluminum—mills buzzing, oil spiking, crude down 5%. Six hundred twenty-five million acres cracked wide, Saudi dumping $600 billion, Japan a trillion, AI half that, Apple throwing $500 billion at new plants, jobs exploding.

Eleven hostages walked—Venezuela, Hamas, Russia buckling—families bawling at the gates. Iran gagged, Houthis tagged terrorists, Panama’s canal slipping away from China, new managment taking over.

Tide turned, fast and brutal.

Month one blew right by us, an unprecedented scorched-earth rampage—@POTUS and crew ripping it down, no brakes. CPAC quaked when he growled:

“Golden age starts. Corruption’s done.”

Crowd went wild, tide flipped, people screaming.

Thirty-five days, and 47’s 100% locked-in.

“How many days we got?”

1,496.

Ticking like a lit fuse.

Our President is bending time, smashing through our reality construct.

And a nation gutted, is clawing back to life.

One month down, 47 to burn.

LFG

<3EKO

Appreciate you for reading + sharing.

Digest everything at whitehouse.gov/news. Listen to POTUS.

And to support book-printing, you can always buy me a coffee.