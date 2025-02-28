The farmer had one horse.
His only asset.
It vanished.
Neighbors rushed:
"Disaster!"
"You're done!"
He shrugged. "We'll see."
Three days later, it returned. Twenty wild stallions followed.
Neighbors cheered:
"Fortune!"
"You're rich!"
He nodded. "We'll see."
The rhythm struck—precise, relentless.
His son broke legs taming them.
"Tragedy!"
"We'll see."
War came. Every village son drafted.
"Catastrophe!"
"We'll see."
All died—except the lame boy.
"Miracle!"
"We'll see."
This isn't just one of my favorite parables. It's power's playbook.
The farmer wasn't passive. He saw patterns—crises as kills, wins as traps.
Impatience screams.
Strategy waits.
This plays out now.
Feb 27: Epstein files "delayed."
Binders—redacted logs, old news, nothing burgers.
Those already awake roared:
"Nothing's happening!"
"Cover-up!"
Feb 28: Zelensky curb-checked in the Oval.
The people cheered:
"Masterstroke!"
"USA! USA!"
Many miss the rhythm. Moments, not moves.
The "botched" rollout wasn't failure. It revealed quite a bit. Flushed out influencers. Raised questions that must be addressed publicly.
It mapped SDNY's stall, FBI's rot, Comey's shadow—Maureen Comey, SDNY prosecutor—Epstein, Maxwell cases. Her dad's legacy festers.
Delay's the trap—panic tracked, proof forged.
When in doubt, zoom out.
Why Comey? SDNY's lock? FBI's informant game?
The net's even wider, deeper, darker than we know.
But the clock's not ours.
The farmer saw systems. Neighbors saw static.
Hold. Hold firm. Have faith.
March looms. June waits.
Nothing's happening?
We'll see.
