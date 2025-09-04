EKO LOVES YOU

Buck Nimz
2h

I spent 30 years in the defense industry. We did exactly as you described but paraphrased from a defense contractor viewpoint: We'd get the conclusion first; what the SecDef and CJCS wanted to buy from Lockheed. Then we'd work backwards and modify our warfare and engineering models to support our proposed weapons systems to match the desired weapons system.

Case in point: The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. I was part of a team that was tasked to analyze the requirements from NATO nations. When my team and I walked into that conference room at Lockheed Martin Aero in Ft Worth, we saw stacks of boxes containing the requirements from 11 NATO nations. Within one day, we were given the answer. Gentlemen: NATO ALWAYS buys what we build, NOT what they want us to build. THAT WAS THE ANSWER. So LM built 3 variants: A Navy jet with beefy landing gear and a tail hook. A Marine Corps with VTOL capability to replace the AV-8B Harrier, and an Air Force version that can land easily on 10,000 ft runways. We had to go through the motions but that's how it works. Those countries buying F-35's like hotcakes. President Trump is right - again. The world buys what AMERICA makes.

George Williams
3h

The corruption of what I have always believed to be the "shining light on the hill" is so demoralizing. I love the Constitution and the ideals it seeks. And I understand that anything humans touch degrades the ideal. I just didn't understand how far degraded our government has been in my lifetime. Tens of thousands have died based on the hidden corruption perpetrated by these elites in our government. People need to go to prison for a long time. We need DOGE and Hegseth and Bondi and Rubio to ruthlessly scrub out the rot. I pray it happens. Thank you, EKO.

